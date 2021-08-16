School time at Stuhr: Back to School event looks at how children in the 1890s were taught

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Back in the 1890s, Hall County was home to many immigrants as it is today. Many were from Germany. Many communities had newspapers written in German as the new settlers transitioned into their new American home.

In the 1830s, Horace Mann, a Massachusetts legislator and secretary of that state’s board of education, began to advocate for the creation of public schools that would be universally available to all children, free of charge, and funded by the state.

Massachusetts passed the first compulsory school laws in 1852. New York followed the next year, and by 1918, all American children were required to attend at least elementary school.

Buettner said the students ranged from the first grade to the eighth grade, which was the grade they graduated from school. While the school in Stuhr’s Railroad Town is small and holds about dozen students, country schools varied in size depending on the population density.

She said a bigger school would have another teacher or two to aid in the children’s education.

After graduation, many of the young boys would return to work on the family farm or hire on somewhere else to make their way in the world. Buettner said some of the girls who graduated would return to teach.