Schutz honored for community service; City Council approves resignation of Ward 2 representative

Grand Island City Council Tuesday approved the resignation of Clay Schutz, who has been serving Grand Island Ward 2 since December 2018.
Officially, his last day as a City Council member will be Friday.
Mayor Roger Steele presented Schutz with a plaque honoring his service to Grand Island.
Though Schutz had served on the council for two years, “it seemed longer ago than that,” Steele commended.
“You came to us with many years of public service, particularly your service on the school board,” Steele said. “What I noticed watching you is that you just hit the ground running. You were like an old hand at this, and that’s admirable.”
The plaque is more than a token reflecting the city’s admiration for Schutz, Steele said.
“This plaque represents our friendship,” he said. “This also represents the fact that you have been a dutiful public servant to the citizens of Grand Island for many years.”
Schutz told the council he has appreciated the opportunity to serve the city.
“When I filed for the council in 2018 ... things had slowed down a little bit and I felt like I could get back into community service,” he said.
He did not, however, anticipate losing his business and having to move, he said.
Schutz applauded the city’s staff, and his fellow council members, calling them “a wonderful group of people.”
Council member Chuck Haase thanked Schutz for his service.
“His ability to stand up for what he believes in and speak out on things he believes to be inappropriate, he’s done an excellent job of doing that,” Haase said. “Sometimes it takes courage to say what you believe, and he has the courage.”
On Jan. 4, Schutz submitted a letter of resignation to Mayor Roger Steele, stating that Tuesday’s meeting would be his last.
“It is with extremely mixed emotions that I am submitting my formal notice of resignation,” he wrote. “It has been my distinct honor to serve on the council, and while I look forward to new beginnings in Missouri, I will miss working alongside the talented individuals both on the Council and within the city operations.”
Schutz had been expected to resign since September.
His wife, Heidi Schutz, resigned as a member of the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education in August after accepting a new job in the Kansas City, Missouri, area. He will move there with her. Schutz did not disclose his new position.
Before being elected to the City Council, Clay Schutz served on the GIPS board for 14 years and was co-owner of the now closed Cedar Hills Vineyard and Garden in Ravenna.
He also served as a probation officer for more than 25 years.
Schutz’s term ends in November 2022.
Following his resignation, the city has 45 days to appoint a replacement.
An appointment is expected in late February or early March, depending on the number of applicants.
In other business:
Grand Island City Council Tuesday approved amending Chapter 30 of the City Code relating to sewers and sewage disposal.
A previous revision was approved by the city on Jan. 30, 2020, due to the need to regulate hot water discharges from users of the system.
Further updates are necessary, Public Works Director John Collins said.
While collection pipes within the system can handle the higher temperature, the new revision will limit discharge of any liquid or vapor entering sensitive components and pumps within the wastewater system from exceeding 104 degrees F.
The change, Collins said, will help protect the integrity of the wastewater collection system in the city.