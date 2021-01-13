Schutz honored for community service; City Council approves resignation of Ward 2 representative

Schutz applauded the city’s staff, and his fellow council members, calling them “a wonderful group of people.”

Council member Chuck Haase thanked Schutz for his service.

“His ability to stand up for what he believes in and speak out on things he believes to be inappropriate, he’s done an excellent job of doing that,” Haase said. “Sometimes it takes courage to say what you believe, and he has the courage.”

On Jan. 4, Schutz submitted a letter of resignation to Mayor Roger Steele, stating that Tuesday’s meeting would be his last.

“It is with extremely mixed emotions that I am submitting my formal notice of resignation,” he wrote. “It has been my distinct honor to serve on the council, and while I look forward to new beginnings in Missouri, I will miss working alongside the talented individuals both on the Council and within the city operations.”

Schutz had been expected to resign since September.

His wife, Heidi Schutz, resigned as a member of the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education in August after accepting a new job in the Kansas City, Missouri, area. He will move there with her. Schutz did not disclose his new position.