Schutz resigning from Grand Island City Council

Grand Island City Councilman Clay Schutz is resigning from the council.

Schutz has been serving Grand Island Ward 2 since December 2018.

The resignation will be brought before the City Council Tuesday for action.

Schutz has been expected to resign since September.

His wife, Heidi Schutz, resigned as a member of the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education in August after accepting a new job in the Kansas City, Mo., area.

He will be moving there with her and starting new employment.

Schutz submitted his letter of resignation to Mayor Roger Steele on Jan. 4, declaring that his last council meeting will be Jan. 12.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The resignation must first be approved by the City Council before it can take effect.

“It is with extremely mixed emotions that I am submitting my formal notice of resignation,” he wrote. “It has been my distinct honor to serve on the council, and while I look forward to new beginnings in Missouri, I will miss working alongside the talented individuals both on the Council and within the city operations.”