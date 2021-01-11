 Skip to main content
Schutz resigning from Grand Island City Council
City Council

Ward 2 Council Member Clay Schutz, left, is resigning from the Grand Island City Council. He has served on the council since December 2018. Here, he is seen with his wife, Heidi Schutz, at the former Cedar Hills Vineyard & Gardens in Ravenna in 2015. Heidi Schutz resigned from the GIPS board in August. They are both moving to Missouri. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)

Grand Island City Councilman Clay Schutz is resigning from the council.

Schutz has been serving Grand Island Ward 2 since December 2018.

The resignation will be brought before the City Council Tuesday for action.

Schutz has been expected to resign since September.

His wife, Heidi Schutz, resigned as a member of the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education in August after accepting a new job in the Kansas City, Mo., area.

He will be moving there with her and starting new employment.

Schutz submitted his letter of resignation to Mayor Roger Steele on Jan. 4, declaring that his last council meeting will be Jan. 12.

The resignation must first be approved by the City Council before it can take effect.

“It is with extremely mixed emotions that I am submitting my formal notice of resignation,” he wrote. “It has been my distinct honor to serve on the council, and while I look forward to new beginnings in Missouri, I will miss working alongside the talented individuals both on the Council and within the city operations.”

Before being elected to the City Council, Schutz served on the GIPS board for 14 years, and was co-owner of the now closed Cedar Hills Vineyard and Garden in Ravenna.

He also served as a probation officer for more than 25 years.

Schutz’s term ends in November 2022.

Following his resignation, the city has 45 days to appoint a replacement, City Clerk RaNae Edwards explained.

“There will be a press release going out on Wednesday that anyone who wants to submit their name to the city, to be considered for the position, will get that to us,” Edwards said, “and we’ll schedule interviews, and depending on how many people we get, it will have to go to council for approval.”

Edwards expects the appointment to be made in late February or early March, depending on the number of applicants who express interest.

Grand Island City Council will have its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Grand Island City Hall, 100 E. First St.

