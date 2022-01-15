Scoring in different sports can lead to understanding

As football season winds down, whether you like college or pro, it soon will be that giant bowl game in the NFL.
Have you ever wondered why different sports are scored so differently?
Take soccer, you score the ball into the net, it is one point. It’s the same as hockey only with the puck.
In baseball you hit a solo home run, its one run. Now, here’s where it gets confusing.
In basketball, anything on the court inside the arc, is two points. A free throw is one, and beyond the arc, is three.
So a guy could do a layup, slam dunk, fade away jumper, and they are all two points. To me layups should only be one, they are easier.
Let’s get really confusing and look at football.
The scoring in football is one of the oddest in the sports world to me. A touchdown is six points as long as you get it in the end zone. If you throw it 20 yards, the guy catches it and runs 60 yards and scores that is an 80-yard play. It is six points.
Another guy runs the ball in from two inches out, still six points. How can that be right? I’m not looking at the extra point, or PAT, just the touchdown.
So a team could lose 42-30 and it looks like they got hammered. No, they lost by two. It’s the same as saying they won 7-5. I don’t get it.
Sticking with the pigskin, a field goal, let’s say it is kicked from 45 yards out, between two yellow sticks not that far apart, and the wind is blowing in, that is only three points? Maximum? What? That takes more skill than running it in from two inches.
In baseball, a home run is one run. If the bases are loaded, or say there are three runners on base, and the batter hits a home run, a.k.a. a grand slam, the best thing you can statistically do in baseball, it is only four runs total.
Let’s look at it this way, you hit a ball being thrown by a strong guy at 90 mph swinging a bat, as thick as your forearm, and you hit it 370-plus feet, it is worth less scoring than running in a football, that you are handed to you mind you, two inches for six points?
Don’t get me wrong, I like football, and basketball, and live for baseball, I just question these antiquated scoring methods.
It gets worse.
Have you heard of tennis? The first scoring there is 15 points. The next is 30? Then 40? What? Was the inventor of tennis in a hurry that day and had somewhere else to be? “Alright, let’s just say it’s 15 points per score, for the first two, then 10 points, then you have to score twice in a row (deuce) to win the game. Let’s hurry this along, I’m a busy guy.”
How about ending a game in a tie? Hockey and football do this at the pro level. Somebody has to win. Look, the game started in a tie 0-0. Your players go out there and give their all for three hours to end up back where they started? I would rather give 110% and lose than end in a tie. It’s like you just wasted everybody’s time.
So next time your football team loses a game, no matter how big the game, remember they may have only lost by a score or two, which may come out to be six or 12 points. Look at like they lost by one or two, it’s easier to take.
These aforementioned scoring methods have been this way for many years, and will never change. It just makes me wonder if these were rough drafts and they stuck, or what was going through the inventor’s mind. I mean I always have been bad at math, but this makes me look, well, a little better at numbers.
So enjoy your favorite sport, whatever it may be, but just remember losing may not be as bad as it seems, sometimes.
Josh Salmon is the chief photographer at the Grand Island Independent and offers his views about the world beyond the lens.