Scoring in different sports can lead to understanding

So a team could lose 42-30 and it looks like they got hammered. No, they lost by two. It’s the same as saying they won 7-5. I don’t get it.

Sticking with the pigskin, a field goal, let’s say it is kicked from 45 yards out, between two yellow sticks not that far apart, and the wind is blowing in, that is only three points? Maximum? What? That takes more skill than running it in from two inches.

In baseball, a home run is one run. If the bases are loaded, or say there are three runners on base, and the batter hits a home run, a.k.a. a grand slam, the best thing you can statistically do in baseball, it is only four runs total.

Let’s look at it this way, you hit a ball being thrown by a strong guy at 90 mph swinging a bat, as thick as your forearm, and you hit it 370-plus feet, it is worth less scoring than running in a football, that you are handed to you mind you, two inches for six points?

Don’t get me wrong, I like football, and basketball, and live for baseball, I just question these antiquated scoring methods.

It gets worse.