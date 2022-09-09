Scouts will begin selling popcorn Saturday

The Scouts of Overland Trails Council will begin their annual popcorn sales Saturday, going door-to-door and setting up booths at various locations.

Scouts sell Camp Masters Gourmet Popcorn to earn money for their year of Scouting adventures. When you purchase from Scouts in your area, 73% of those funds go directly to support their Scouting.

The sale allows them to fund activities such as Pinewood Derby, summer camp and Merit Badge University. The Scouts also earn prizes for their different sales levels.

This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Scouts. Popcorn sales have been part of Scouting for more than 40 years.

The product lineup this year includes the Tasty Trio Tin (chocolate pretzels, kettle corn and S’mores), Cheesy Cheese Tin, 22-pack Movie Theater Extra Butter microwavable popcorn, Supreme Caramel with Nuts Tin, Chocolatey Drizzled Caramel, Cinnamon Crunch, Trail Mix, White Cheddar Cheese, 12-pack Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn microwavable popcorn, Gourmet Purple Popping Corn jar, 6-pack Butter microwavable popcorn and Caramel Corn.

For those who would like to share the snacks with the military, the $30 Military Donation provides popcorn for our troops.

If you would like a Scout to visit your neighborhood, call the Overland Trails Council at 308-382-3717 with your information and Scouts will be sent to your area.