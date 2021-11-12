Scrap metal drive underway for Grand Island's newest memorial

If you’ve got something made of metal laying around somewhere, you can help build a memorial to veterans.
A drive called “Metals for Veterans” is underway to help build a memorial at Hall County Veterans Park. The monument will pay tribute to soldiers who served post-Vietnam. That era includes the Gulf War and the war on terrorism.
Contributors don’t have to just donate scrap metal. Organizers are happy to receive checks.
But they’re also happy to take any recyclable metals off of your hands.
Those items could include aluminum cans, copper, old gutters, appliances, car engines and entire cars. “Anything that’s metal,” said Ken Barber, facility manager for Alter Metal Recycling.
The other business involved in the scrap metal drive is Kramer’s Auto Parts and Iron Co.
To help the cause, people can bring their items to either business and say you’d like to donate them.
“Or they can get ahold of us, and we will have someone pick it up,” says Tim Bartz, co-owner of Kramer’s.
The phone number for Alter Metal Recycling is 308-381-0600. Kramer’s number is 308-384-1116.
The donated items will be processed and sold with the proceeds going to the veterans’ project.
Barber and Bartz are members of the committee that’s planning the memorial.
Both are veterans. Barber, 47, was in the Marines from 1993 to 1997. Bartz, 50, was in the Navy from 1989 to 1993. The two men, who belong to the American Legion, have taken part in similar drives in the past.
The idea for the new monument actually came from older veterans in Grand Island, who approached the younger vets with the idea.
Other members of the committee include Brandon Warner and Bill Luft.
Bartz and Barber would like to see more veterans join the committee.
They’d also like to see donations come from throughout the area.
That would make the project more community-driven. That way, “it means more,” Barber said.
Having more people involved might bring the project to the attention of young people, showing them the importance of the military. That would help teach them “why we’re free,” Barber said.
Financial donations may be dropped off at the United Veterans Club.