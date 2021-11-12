Scrap metal drive underway for Grand Island's newest memorial

If you’ve got something made of metal laying around somewhere, you can help build a memorial to veterans.

A drive called “Metals for Veterans” is underway to help build a memorial at Hall County Veterans Park. The monument will pay tribute to soldiers who served post-Vietnam. That era includes the Gulf War and the war on terrorism.

Contributors don’t have to just donate scrap metal. Organizers are happy to receive checks.

But they’re also happy to take any recyclable metals off of your hands.

Those items could include aluminum cans, copper, old gutters, appliances, car engines and entire cars. “Anything that’s metal,” said Ken Barber, facility manager for Alter Metal Recycling.

The other business involved in the scrap metal drive is Kramer’s Auto Parts and Iron Co.

To help the cause, people can bring their items to either business and say you’d like to donate them.

“Or they can get ahold of us, and we will have someone pick it up,” says Tim Bartz, co-owner of Kramer’s.

The phone number for Alter Metal Recycling is 308-381-0600. Kramer’s number is 308-384-1116.

