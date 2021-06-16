Scrap metal sought to further cemetery drive

If you’ve got any unwanted metal items sitting around, you can get rid of them and benefit Hall County’s cemetery fund drive at the same time.
With only 45 days remaining to meet its fundraising goal, the Hall County Hero Flight Association is asking people to contribute their scrap metal to assist the effort.
The organization is seeking “donations of old cars, appliances and metal of any type that can be recycled,” according to a news release.
Donors can take their unwanted metal items to Kramer’s Auto Parts and Iron or Alter Metal Recycling. Kramer’s is at 3405 N. Highway 281 and Alter is at 1119 E. Fourth St.
The monies reimbursed will go directly toward the Hero Flight cemetery fund drive.
People who want to donate their unwanted metal items also can call for pickup. Hall County Commissioner Gary Quandt, who’s heading up the scrap drive, may be reached at 308-382-8255.
Donors will receive a tax-deductible receipt for the value of their donation.
“The side benefits of this drive will be to dispose of unwanted items that can be reused, which will also free up space at home,” according to a news release. During World War II, recycling drives were conducted to fortify stocks of metal and rubber critical to the country’s manufacturing needs.
The Hero Flight Association is trying to raise $750,000 by Aug. 1 to build the new Nebraska State Veterans Cemetery.
More than $300,000 has been raised toward the goal. The $750,000 total will secure the $7.5 million in federal funds needed to build the cemetery.
The Nebraska State Veterans Cemetery will be constructed on land to the north and east of the existing cemetery.
The Hero Flight Association acknowledges “the continued generosity of the community to support efforts of benefit to our veterans,” according to the news release.
With just a month and a half remaining, “we are making an all-out effort to raise the remaining funds,” it says.
Donations still are coming in from Quandt’s Courthouse Challenge, which was held during the Memorial Day weekend, “which is expected to generate more than $15,000. The outpouring of local support for our veterans from this community has been truly extraordinary, as it has over the past 134 years,” the release says.
Donations have come from individuals, organizations, businesses and through grants. Beginning Wednesday, the monthly Hamburger Night fundraisers are resuming at the United Veterans Club.
“With your help, the new Nebraska State Veterans Cemetery at Grand Island will move closer to reality,” says the release. ”The 20 additional acres donated by the city of Grand Island will provide space for future generations of veterans and their spouses. The cemetery improvements will be made in full compliance with Veterans Administration federal cemetery and national shrine standards. The standards will be uniformly applied to the existing cemetery, which will include realignment and replacement of damaged grave markers, and the two cemetery areas will be compatibly joined.”