Scrap metal sought to further cemetery drive

The Hero Flight Association is trying to raise $750,000 by Aug. 1 to build the new Nebraska State Veterans Cemetery.

More than $300,000 has been raised toward the goal. The $750,000 total will secure the $7.5 million in federal funds needed to build the cemetery.

The Nebraska State Veterans Cemetery will be constructed on land to the north and east of the existing cemetery.

The Hero Flight Association acknowledges “the continued generosity of the community to support efforts of benefit to our veterans,” according to the news release.

With just a month and a half remaining, “we are making an all-out effort to raise the remaining funds,” it says.

Donations still are coming in from Quandt’s Courthouse Challenge, which was held during the Memorial Day weekend, “which is expected to generate more than $15,000. The outpouring of local support for our veterans from this community has been truly extraordinary, as it has over the past 134 years,” the release says.

Donations have come from individuals, organizations, businesses and through grants. Beginning Wednesday, the monthly Hamburger Night fundraisers are resuming at the United Veterans Club.