Screams guaranteed at Grand Island's haunted Halloween adventures

After a successful launch in 2019, “KranzMare on First Street” is baaaaaack!

After taking a year off in 2020 — like a lot of other events — the Liederkranz will open the doors to a haunted house starting Thursday, Oct. 28.

“We had more than 900 people go through the first year,” said Gloria Otradovsky, the club’s manager,” and some people went through more than once.”

The idea was conceived by Wendy Carlson and Angie Liske, who are both active in theater. Wendy’s mom, Pat, had been involved with the Halloween event at Bader Park for years and when she retired, “we decided the decorations needed to be used somewhere,” Liske said.

So Carlson and Liske enlisted the help of their local theater friends and opened the doors to the haunted house. It’s set up in the club’s annex with visitors entering through the gates and taken through the house in small groups.

With even more decorations added this year, Otradovsky said “there are scary things around every corner.”

When asked what visitors can expect, she replied: “To be scared. Can’t tell you more, or it will take away the surprise.”