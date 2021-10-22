Screams guaranteed at Grand Island's haunted Halloween adventures

After a successful launch in 2019, “KranzMare on First Street” is baaaaaack!
After taking a year off in 2020 — like a lot of other events — the Liederkranz will open the doors to a haunted house starting Thursday, Oct. 28.
“We had more than 900 people go through the first year,” said Gloria Otradovsky, the club’s manager,” and some people went through more than once.”
The idea was conceived by Wendy Carlson and Angie Liske, who are both active in theater. Wendy’s mom, Pat, had been involved with the Halloween event at Bader Park for years and when she retired, “we decided the decorations needed to be used somewhere,” Liske said.
So Carlson and Liske enlisted the help of their local theater friends and opened the doors to the haunted house. It’s set up in the club’s annex with visitors entering through the gates and taken through the house in small groups.
With even more decorations added this year, Otradovsky said “there are scary things around every corner.”
When asked what visitors can expect, she replied: “To be scared. Can’t tell you more, or it will take away the surprise.”
Without giving away too much, Otradovsky said, how long it takes to complete the journey “depends on how fast you run. Screams are guaranteed!
“Kranzmare on First Street” will be open from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Those hours are recommended for older children and adults.
The haunted house will also be open special hours — 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday — for younger kids.
“We had one little boy come through two years ago when he was 8,” Otradovsky said,” and he can’t wait to come back.”
Admission is $5 per person.
Stolley Park Train Haunted Halloween Express
The Grand Island Parks and Recreation Department will host a Haunted Halloween Express at the Stolley Park Railroad today (Oct. 22) and Friday.
Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. both days. Come enjoy the lights and sounds of Halloween! Costumes are encouraged! Concessions and face painting will be available.
Tickets for riders age 3 and older are $4 and can be purchased at the depot. Children 2 and younger ride for free.
For more information contact the Parks and Recreation Office at 308-389-0298 or online at www.giparks.com.
Trunk or Treat
Several businesses and churche are set to host Trunk of Treat events starting this weekend. They include:
— Sunday, Oct. 24, 3 to 5 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N, North Road. Event will feature “a host of trunks full of creativity and candy! Come for some free food, activities and a safe place to be for your kids.”
— Friday, Oct. 29, 4 to 6 p.m., Grand Island Regional Medical Center, 3544 Prairieview St. (hospital parking lot). Candy, treats, Halloween music, family fun; costumes encouraged.
— Friday, Oct. 29, 5:30 p.m. St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 1515 S. Harrison; costumes encouraged.
— Friday, Oct. 29, sponsored by Discount Tire, hosted by Cloud Royalty, 6 p.m.. 2241 N. Diers Ave. Costumes encouraged.
Other Halloween events
— Thursday, Oct. 28: Scare the Square, 5 to 7 p.m., downtown Aurora.
— Sunday, Oct. 31: “A Halloween Spooktacular,” presented by the Hastings Symphony Orchestra, with special guest pianist Richard Fountain, 3 p.m., Masonic Center, 411 N. Hastings, Hastings. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors; all students are admitted free of charge; box office opens at 2:15 p.m. Tickets also aailable online: www.hastingssymphony.com. Masks recommended, but not required.