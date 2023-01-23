Search continues on the ground, in the air for missing Aurora couple; Giltner sighting confirmed

In the effort to find Bob and Loveda Proctor, area residents are being asked to check video on whatever devices they use. Volunteers and agencies are searching for the missing Aurora couple, both on the ground and from the air.

Family members, volunteers and law enforcement officers are checking the countryside. Deputies are "roaming the roads," Aurora Police Chief Paul Graham said Monday.

"We have people with helicopters that are out checking. We've got people with planes that are out checking. We have people with drones that are out checking," Graham said.

"Just everybody is doing what they can do to help," he said.

On Facebook, the Proctors' granddaughter, Laci Fleming, asks hunters to look at their game cams. Graham urges farmers to check their outbuildings if they haven't looked at them for a while.

Video provided the last confirmed sighting of the Proctors. They were captured driving east from Giltner on 6 Road, a blacktop road. That sighting was at about 10:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the day they disappeared.

The couple then stopped at a farmhouse east of there to ask for directions. They then continued east – to where, no one knows.

Bob Proctor is 89 and has dementia. Loveda is 92, has glaucoma and doesn't see well at night. They were driving a blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica.

In addition to the Aurora and Grand Island police departments, help is being provided by the Hamilton, York and Clay County sheriff's departments. People at those departments have been "checking their areas," Graham said.

On Monday, Fleming said the couple's direction has not been confirmed, "so just everyone look everywhere."

If you have any information, contact the Aurora Police Department at 402-694-5815.