 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seating at Fonner Park will be limited to 75% capacity for live racing
0 comments
top story

Seating at Fonner Park will be limited to 75% capacity for live racing

{{featured_button_text}}

For the 2021 live racing season in Fonner Park, attendance will be limited to 75% capacity, and spectators will have to follow social distancing guidelines.

The 75% limit will be implemented in all interior sections of the racetrack, including the clubhouse, Turf Club and Skyline.

Opening day for the thoroughbred racing season is Feb. 19.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Attendees will be expected to wear face masks and socially distance, said Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak.

To accommodate the 75% policy, roughly 130 tables of the interior seating sections have been removed.

Letters will be sent this week to Fonner season table holders, informing them of the 2021 policy.

This will be the 68th season of horse racing at Fonner Park.

In preparation for this year’s meet, Kotulak noted that the track has a new website, fonnerpark.com, courtesy of Tally Creative of Grand Island.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

In MacKenna’s honor: Milhon family starts Stuhr Museum scholarship fund in memory of their late granddaughter
Grand Island Local News

In MacKenna’s honor: Milhon family starts Stuhr Museum scholarship fund in memory of their late granddaughter

  • Updated

MacKenna Milhon died unexpectedly in December 2019, just days before her 20th birthday. When family members looked for a way to honor her memory, they decided to give. The MacKenna Milhon Memorial Scholarship, established by the family, will ensure free participation and transportation for as many as 50 children to every Stuhr Museum’s Summer Adventure class.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts