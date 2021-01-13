Seating at Fonner Park will be limited to 75% capacity for live racing

For the 2021 live racing season in Fonner Park, attendance will be limited to 75% capacity, and spectators will have to follow social distancing guidelines.

The 75% limit will be implemented in all interior sections of the racetrack, including the clubhouse, Turf Club and Skyline.

Opening day for the thoroughbred racing season is Feb. 19.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Attendees will be expected to wear face masks and socially distance, said Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak.

To accommodate the 75% policy, roughly 130 tables of the interior seating sections have been removed.

Letters will be sent this week to Fonner season table holders, informing them of the 2021 policy.

This will be the 68th season of horse racing at Fonner Park.

In preparation for this year’s meet, Kotulak noted that the track has a new website, fonnerpark.com, courtesy of Tally Creative of Grand Island.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.