Second medical office building coming to Grand Island Prairie Commons

A second medical office building is being planned for Grand Island's Prairie Commons campus, which hosts Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

A redevelopment plan for the property at 3553 Prairieview St. was approved by Community Redevelopment Authority Wednesday.

The plan was submitted by Prataria Ventures LLC, which is a subsidiary of Grand Island-based Chief Industries.

The original plan for the site called for a 103-bed hotel, with 7,000 sq. ft. of conference and meeting space at the site.

A hotel is still planned, but is no longer attached to GIRMC.

Per the revised plan from Prataria, "This phase is proposing to replace the hotel at this location with another three story, 66,000 sq. ft. medical office building."

"This is the original portion of the hospital property," explained Regional Planner Chad Nabity at Wednesday's CRA meeting. "They had originally planned to build a medical office building, a hospital and a hotel attached. They are no longer planning to build the hotel attached to the hospital."

He added, "They will be coming in with a future plan on other property there that probably includes a hotel, but what they're proposing is to change where the hotel was to a second medical office building."

Construction of the new office building is expected to cost roughly $27 million, with a total project cost of $33 million.

It is expected to start construction in 2023 and completed to be open in 2024.

Tax increment financing is being used for demolition, site clearance, and necessary infrastructure and grading improvements "to redevelop the southwest corner of Husker Highway and U.S. Highway 281."

Asked if he's seeing more demand for medical office space than for a hotel, Chief Industries President Roger Bullington confirmed to CRA that is the case.

Architecturally, the new medical office building will be "about the same" as the existing one, said Bullington.

"We tried to change up some color deal, trying to still come up with a fancy name, so it's not just Prairie Commons Medical Office Building 2.0. We haven't got there yet," he said. "We'll do a corridor from the existing hospital running down to this so the whole campus will be under roof."

With the amendment to the redevelopment plan, the overall TIF ask for the Prairie Commons project was reduced from its original $28 million to $19 million, said Nabity.

"They had redone some numbers and came back in with a request that was substantially smaller," he said. "This is a little bit higher than it was with the last contract, but not nearly what was approved with the original."