Second round of Paycheck Protection Program opened on Monday

It said that 75% of the loans approved are for amounts less than $50,000 and loans were received in all 93 Nebraska counties.

The 3rd Congressional District received the greatest number of loans in the state,” the Platte Institute said.

“This is partly due to the agriculture sector being one of the hardest-hit industries, amounting for 18.6% of the state’s loans and 7,905 jobs,” it said. “Specifically, corn farming and beef cattle ranching and farming had the most jobs affected.”

According to SBA data, 72% of the loans went to pass-through entities supporting 181,778 jobs, with the two largest sectors being agriculture and construction.

Loans of less than $150,000 make up 90% of all the loans issued in Nebraska, which indicates that businesses needing help amid the pandemic are not multimillion-dollar corporations, but relatively small firms that would greatly benefit from a tax break, the Platte Institute said.

With the new round of PPP, the SBA said a borrower is generally eligible for a Second Draw PPP Loan if the borrower:

— Previously received a First Draw PPP Loan and will or has used the full amount only for authorized uses.

— Has no more than 300 employees.

— Can demonstrate at least a 25% reduction in gross receipts between comparable quarters in 2019 and 2020.

