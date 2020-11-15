Second wave arrives right on schedule

Sometimes it would be great to be proven wrong.

I imagine there’s a large group of people who would love to be eating their own words right now.

Alas, they can’t.

But I strongly suspect that those people who warned us from the start about the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic wouldn’t mind to have been off the mark.

There were the experts who warned us of a second wave of infections that would hit the nation hard in the fall.

Well, here we are in the midst of the worst outbreak of COVID-19 yet. As predicted, the second wave arrived on time ... Unless you want to consider this a third wave.

They weren’t wrong.

How about those people who have proclaimed for months that the virus would disappear after the election? How nice it would be if they were all crowing “I told you so” at the top of their clear, totally functioning lungs.

But it appears that the novel coronavirus might not have been some sort of worldwide conspiracy with the lone intent of influencing the American presidential election.