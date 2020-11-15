Second wave arrives right on schedule

Sometimes it would be great to be proven wrong.
I imagine there’s a large group of people who would love to be eating their own words right now.
Alas, they can’t.
But I strongly suspect that those people who warned us from the start about the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic wouldn’t mind to have been off the mark.
There were the experts who warned us of a second wave of infections that would hit the nation hard in the fall.
Well, here we are in the midst of the worst outbreak of COVID-19 yet. As predicted, the second wave arrived on time ... Unless you want to consider this a third wave.
They weren’t wrong.
How about those people who have proclaimed for months that the virus would disappear after the election? How nice it would be if they were all crowing “I told you so” at the top of their clear, totally functioning lungs.
But it appears that the novel coronavirus might not have been some sort of worldwide conspiracy with the lone intent of influencing the American presidential election.
Unless the virus won’t disappear until everyone agrees that the election is actually over and we know the winner? In that case, we might hold out hope on the promising Pfizer vaccine. It will likely arrive sooner.
There remains pressure on national, state and local leaders to do everything that they can to slow down the spread enough to keep our health care system from reaching a breaking point.
Issues such as mask mandates remain a political issue in our country.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts continues to plea for our state’s residents to do the right thing and wear masks and practice social distancing.
But the numbers of those hospitalized keep climbing and the pleas of health care workers become easier and easier to find in media outlets and on social media.
And Ricketts continues to refuse to consider a mask mandate even as he sits in quarantine himself.
Then you have baffling decisions like the one made by North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. His state remains one of 15 without a mask mandate, but he did announce a policy allowing nurses who test positive for COVID-19 to continue treating patients at coronavirus units if they are asymptomatic.
That might not be the best way to solve his state’s rising numbers and shortage of available nurses.
I know there are strong doubters out there about the effectiveness of masks. Yet, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to stress using masks. Just last week, the CDC emphasized that wearing masks helps protect the wearer too by reducing the amount of infectious droplets inhaled.
But this isn’t going to work unless we somehow get everyone on the same page in this country.
And, currently, we aren’t even in the same book. Not when you see social media posts by a group called “NoMask Omaha” encouraging a maskless group shopping event at a certain grocery store at a certain date and time.
While attempts at something as careless as this or large superspreader events can dominate the COVID headlines, officials more and more indicate that it is the small gatherings that are leading to the large uptick in positive cases.
And with the annual family gathering time of Thanksgiving nearing, it is going to mean tough choices for people. Is even a small gathering safe? And how small?
The CDC is urging Americans to stay home and avoid indoor get-togethers. And an outdoors Thanksgiving in the Midwest usually won’t be a festive celebration.
Credit The Onion and one of its faux “man on the street” quotes for putting the right spin on this: “A government telling me it’s patriotic to avoid my family is a government I can trust.”
The Onion also had an almost too real headline: “Looking back on The Onion’s first 15,000 years of coronavirus coverage.”
It is starting to feel like about 15,000 years, isn’t it?
Hopefully we as a nation can come together and take the recommended steps to get the virus outbreak under control and not make it seem like it lasts another 15,000 years.
In this case, let’s see if we can prove the experts right. Wear your mask.
And, if that doesn’t prove to be effective, then feel free to let your “I told you so” proclamations echo across the nation.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.