Security will be tightened for GISH home football games

As a result, those without a ticket will be asked to leave. Friday night, the Islanders will host Omaha Westside.

In Wednesday’s announcement, titled “An open letter to the Grand Island community,” the district says, “Our main priority this school year in Grand Island Public Schools has been to keep schools open and safe so that students can learn in person. Because of the hard work of our teachers, school leaders, families, and students, we have made it through six weeks of at-school learning. We want to continue to build on this important momentum.

“We created our strict safety protocols for both the school day and sporting events in partnership with the Board of Education and local public health officials, and we need our community’s help to continue to prioritize the health and safety of our students, families, and educators,” the release continues.

The decision was made at the beginning of the school year to limit the number of Grand Island fans at games “so that we can avoid having large crowds at the school,” the news release says. “Our families have been very understanding that this temporary policy is critical to keeping them and their children safe during the pandemic. Because this short-term policy means that visiting teams’ spectators cannot attend our games this fall, we also stream the games online.