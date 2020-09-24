Security will be tightened for Grand Island High School home football games

“We created our strict safety protocols for both the school day and sporting events in partnership with the Board of Education and local public health officials, and we need our community’s help to continue to prioritize the health and safety of our students, families and educators,” the release continues.

The decision was made at the beginning of the school year to limit the number of Grand Island fans at games “so that we can avoid having large crowds at the school,” the news release indicates. “Our families have been very understanding that this temporary policy is critical to keeping them and their children safe during the pandemic. Because this short-term policy means that visiting teams’ spectators cannot attend our games this fall, we also stream the games online.

“We, as adults, must put the safety of our children first. Please help us make football games a safe and enjoyable event for players and to give them a chance to play without being distracted. We look forward to returning to our regular football game ticketing next school year.

“GIPS will continue to monitor and evaluate our guidelines for winter sports and will update the community on any changes,” according to the news release. “Let’s stay unified as a community in combating this COVID-19 pandemic, so that we can keep GIPS moving forward and our children in the classroom learning. We are grateful to our community for working with us to make this school year — as untraditional as it has been — as safe and productive as possible for our students and staff. Together, we can ensure the health and safety of our school community!”

