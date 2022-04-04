Seinfeld’s ‘Kenny Bania’ to take the stage at Grand Island's 40 North

Actor and comedian Steve Hytner, best known for his role as Kenny Bania on the hit television series “Seinfeld,” is set to headline a night full of comedy starting at 8 p.m. Friday at the Sports Bar at 40 North.

Hytner has appeared in dozens of television and movie roles while keeping up a vigorous stand-up schedule. In addition to his role on “Seinfeld,” notable television roles include parts in “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “Friends,” “The King of Queens” and “Two and a Half Men.” Movie credits include “In the Line of Fire,” “Forces of Nature” and “Eurotrip.”

“The Sports Bar at 40 North has been Grand Island’s home for live entertainment since we opened two and a half years ago,” said owner Jay Vavricek.

Richard Reese and Gary Menke will open for Hytner, both of whom are making return visits to The Sports Bar at 40 North. Menke has been making people laugh for more than 20 years and has appeared on Comedy Central. Nebraskan Reese is an up-and-coming comic performing at clubs throughout the Midwest.

“When we had the opportunity to bring Steve Hytner to Grand Island, we jumped at the chance to bring his national popularity to our hometown,” Varicek said. “Openers Gary Menke and Richard Reese are just icing on the cake. It’s a night full of laughs for comedy lovers throughout central Nebraska.”

Admission is $10. To make a reservation, check online at https://40northtapandgrille.com.