Selena Wardyn to join Grand Island's Starr Elementary

Tawana Grover, Grand Island Public Schools superintendent, said, “Selena is the right leader at the right time for this transition.”

Grand Island Public Schools Chief of Leadership and Learning Toni Palmer shared a similar sentiment, saying, “(Wardyn’s) middle school experience and this new proximity she will have with Barr specifically highlights why she will be a great champion to help facilitate our students making that transition from Starr to middle school.”

Grover said Wardyn is known for hitting goals. “Her energy is contagious and she has a knack for helping others achieve and exceed their goals.”

Wardyn indicated she’s ready to hit the school grounds running. “I know (Starr has) a talented staff who has transformed learning in that building, so I am looking forward to getting in and working with them on what next steps we can take to impact the success of even more students,” she said.