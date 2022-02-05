Selena Wardyn to join Grand Island's Starr Elementary

Starr Elementary is going to have another “star” leading the Grand Island Public School campus.
Selena Wardyn, who has been assistant principal at Walnut Middle School for the last seven years, will begin her new leadership position at Starr beginning in June 2022. She will take over the position from current Principal John Hauser, who is moving to Hastings.
Both Starr and Walnut are Demonstration Schools for Rigor, a partnership between Learning Sciences International and GIPS. The program helps schools become outstanding examples of growth, innovation and commitment to student learning outcomes.
Wardyn said Starr being one of Walnut’s fellow Demonstration Schools for Rigor played a role in her move. “The opportunity to continue working with another Demonstration School of Rigor within the GIPS district is an opportunity that I couldn’t resist.”
Helping foster continuing success within GIPS also factored into in her decision, Wardyn said. “I have worked in our district for 17 years and have observed the vertical alignment of success PK-12 - and first hand working at the middle and high school levels - so now I am very excited to partner with the amazing Starr staff in the early years of helping students find success.”
Wardyn has served in both teaching and administrative capacities.
Tawana Grover, Grand Island Public Schools superintendent, said, “Selena is the right leader at the right time for this transition.”
Grand Island Public Schools Chief of Leadership and Learning Toni Palmer shared a similar sentiment, saying, “(Wardyn’s) middle school experience and this new proximity she will have with Barr specifically highlights why she will be a great champion to help facilitate our students making that transition from Starr to middle school.”
Grover said Wardyn is known for hitting goals. “Her energy is contagious and she has a knack for helping others achieve and exceed their goals.”
Wardyn indicated she’s ready to hit the school grounds running. “I know (Starr has) a talented staff who has transformed learning in that building, so I am looking forward to getting in and working with them on what next steps we can take to impact the success of even more students,” she said.
Wardyn will be a great addition to Starr’s roster, Grover said. “I’m excited to see her take on this new leadership role. Starr has a rich culture of diversity, inclusiveness, with high hopes and high beliefs in what they can accomplish together. Selena has become known for her phrase, ‘Trust the process’ — and that is a great insight into her approach as an instructional leader and team builder.”
The district is planning meet-and-greet opportunities for Starr families to get to know Starr’s new leader. But, if you ask Wardyn, the students and their families are the real stars.
“I’ve had the opportunity to (make connections) with the high school and the middle school level, and I’m so excited to do that with the little ones, too.” Wardyn said. She said creating connections and involving families is a big part of the education constellation.
“We do what we can with kids here at school, but ultimately, partnering with their parents helps us know that we’re keeping that going when they leave our building. I’m super excited to just build more connections and build more relationships.”
