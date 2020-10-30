Semi, car collide in Merrick County, killing 1

On Friday afternoon, at about 2:25 p.m., first responders responded to a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 30, just west of Central City.

Upon arrival, a semi-truck was fully engulfed in flames, and a Chevy Cobalt was in the north ditch. The driver of the semi, 57-year-old Russ A. Ronk, of Madison, S.D., was uninjured. The driver of the Cobalt, 44-year-old Eric S. Johnson, of Central City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation concludes Johnson crossed the center line of the highway and collided with the semi truck. Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be a factor; Johnson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Entities responding to the scene included the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office, the Central City Police Department, the Nebraska State Patrol, the Central City Fire Department and the Central City Ambulance.