A truck hauling potatoes started on fire Wednesday morning at mile marker 321 on Interstate 80 near Grand Island.
Sgt. Joel Bergman of the Nebraska State Patrol said that Kevin Withers of Idaho was driving eastbound on I-80 when a mechanical failure started a fire in the truck, causing a complete loss of the trailer and the load of potatoes.
Bergman said Withers was able to detach the power unit of the semi-truck from the trailer, leaving the truck and Withers unharmed.
“It caused traffic congestion for approximately two hours before both lanes of traffic were opened,” he said.
Withers was hauling the potatoes for Roamer Transport of Idaho Falls, Idaho, going from Idaho to Ohio.
Giltner and Phillips fire departments, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the accident.
