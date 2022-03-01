Semi-truck convoy rolling past Grand Island in protest of medical mandates

Semi-truck drivers opposed to medical mandates will roll past Grand Island today on Interstate 80 on their way to a rally later in the day in Lincoln.

Some of the drivers will converge on Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

Grand Island is one of the donation drop-off sites for the Nebraska People’s Convoy. Supporters of the effort dropped off supplies at a Grand Island business. Those items will be sent to the Washington, D.C., area in support of convoy participants.

The convoy begins at 6:30 a.m. in Sidney. Participants will travel across Nebraska on I-80. A rally will be held near the Archway in Kearney between noon and 1 p.m.

The trucks will park south of the Interstate, said Allie French of Omaha, who is the founder and leader of Nebraskans Against Government Overreach.

The rally in Lincoln will begin at 5 p.m. outside the Capitol, with speakers starting around 6 p.m.

The drivers will not bring their semi-trucks to the Capitol area, French said. They will park their vehicles in parking lots outside of downtown and take shuttles to the Capitol area.

Organizers are trying hard “not to bring any of the trucks into the downtown area,” French said. They don’t want to clog up streets. Plus, “we want to be able to get home at the end of the night, too,” said French, who hopes 1,500 people will attend the Lincoln rally.

One of the speakers will talk about the effects of medical mandates on rural Nebraska nursing homes, she said.

The Lincoln event will end with a ceremonial send-off to Nebraska truckers who will travel to the national event this weekend. Those drivers will head south to meet other convoy drivers on Interstate 70 near Kansas City, Mo.

Several different convoys are funneling into the Washington, D.C., area on Saturday “to stand against medical mandates,” French said.

Those convoys aren’t taking I-80, but Nebraskans “still wanted to support their efforts,” she said.

That’s why the Nebraska People’s Convoy was put together. Organizers decided to do the statewide convoy in solidarity with the national event “on the anniversary of Nebraska’s statehood,” French said.

Donation drop-off sites were organized at a number of Nebraska cities, including Omaha, Gretna, Lincoln, Grand Island, Kearney and Madrid.

French said there are no plans to block traffic on I-80.

Organizers have been in contact with local law enforcement and the Nebraska State Patrol to apprise them of their plans, French said.

French said the truckers do not plan to drive into the interior of Washington, D.C., this weekend.

They will travel to the outskirts of the Nation’s Capital, camping out at RV parks, unless an organizer is able to obtain a permit for them to travel near the Capitol, she said.

Another convoy will travel through central Nebraska on Friday, French said.

Members of the Midwest Freedom Convoy will stop at Bosselman Travel Center to refuel.

That group will handle replenishing efforts for truckers heading to Washington, D.C.

The supplies are needed because the truckers might be in Washington for some time, French said. The drivers aren’t earning an income while they’re involved in the convoy and may have difficulty obtaining food and fuel in the Washington area, she said.

