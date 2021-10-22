Sen. Briese ready to serve Hall, three other counties as District 41 representative

District 41 Sen. Tom Briese is now the representative for Hall County in the Nebraska Legislature.
New state legislative boundaries took effect Oct. 1.
District 41 now covers all of Hall County, except for Grand Island, including Doniphan, Wood River and Cairo.
The district’s boundaries go as far east as South A Road, and borders Grand Island, covering Hall County west of Engleman Road and south of Schimmer Drive/County Road 25.
District 41 also includes Buffalo, Sherman and Howard counties, among others north of Hall.
Briese is ready to meet the demands of these changes.
“It’s a privilege and honor to serve the people of the 41st district,” he said. “Redistricting really reshuffled the deck, but I look forward to representing the folks in Hall and Buffalo counties.”
Briese is a native of Albion, where he is a corn and soybean farmer. He was elected to the Legislature in 2016 and re-elected in 2020.
Among his affiliations, he is a member of the Nebraska Cattlemen, Nebraska Farm Bureau, Central Plains Corn Growers Association, Nebraska Soybean Association, Boone County Foundation Fund Committee, and Boone County Philanthropy Council.
Briese is somewhat acquainted with the area he now represents.
“I know a few folks from the area,” he said. “Redistricting took away some of the northernmost areas of the 41st district, then added some in the southern area.”
The issues of greatest concern to Hall County’s residents are not much different from those of the county Briese has represented.
“I’m reasonably confident that the values, interests and concerns of folks in Hall and Buffalo County really mirror the concerns and interests of folks elsewhere, across the 41st district,” he said.
Briese describes himself as a conservative Republican.
He chairs the General Affairs Committee and serves on the Revenue and Urban Affairs committees.
As a legislator, he has focused on tax policy.
“I’ve worked toward tax reform, especially property tax reform, but it’s a tough nut to crack,” he said.
A substantial step forward has been the passing of LB1107, Briese said.
The property tax incentive act creates a refundable income tax credit for property taxes paid to schools.
He is also involved with multiple efforts to expand the sales tax base “to recognize the realities of our 21st century economy,” he said.
Briese was also instrumental in the passing of LB561 last year, which implemented the racetrack and casino ballot proposal.
“A lot of compromise and back-and-forth went into that, especially with the sports betting provisions,” he said. “We had about nine different votes on that on the floor, but we did manage to get that passed.”
He added, “The voters overwhelmingly indicated a desire to have casinos and racetracks.”
A problem unique to Hall County is concerns about recent property tax assessments, an effort which has been undertaken by District 34 Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson.
“I likely will support his efforts in that regard,” Briese said.
Briese said he plans to hold town hall meetings throughout the areas new to District 41.
“In the past I’ve had town halls across the district,” he said. “I don’t typically have a lot of town halls, but with the addition of this new area I think it’s important I do come out and give folks a chance to come out and meet me, and quiz me on things they have questions about.”
Briese encourages all District 41 residents to reach out to him with their questions, concerns and comments. He can be reached at news.legislature.ne.gov/dist41/.