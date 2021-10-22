Sen. Briese ready to serve Hall, three other counties as District 41 representative

Briese was also instrumental in the passing of LB561 last year, which implemented the racetrack and casino ballot proposal.

“A lot of compromise and back-and-forth went into that, especially with the sports betting provisions,” he said. “We had about nine different votes on that on the floor, but we did manage to get that passed.”

He added, “The voters overwhelmingly indicated a desire to have casinos and racetracks.”

A problem unique to Hall County is concerns about recent property tax assessments, an effort which has been undertaken by District 34 Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson.

“I likely will support his efforts in that regard,” Briese said.

Briese said he plans to hold town hall meetings throughout the areas new to District 41.

“In the past I’ve had town halls across the district,” he said. “I don’t typically have a lot of town halls, but with the addition of this new area I think it’s important I do come out and give folks a chance to come out and meet me, and quiz me on things they have questions about.”