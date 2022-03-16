 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sen. Curt Friesen to host legislative town hall meeting in Aurora

AURORA — State Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson will host a legislative town hall meeting at 7 a.m. Friday at the Bremer Center in Aurora.

Friesen represents District 34.

The purpose of the meeting is to update constituents on legislative bills and proposals under consideration during the current session.

District 34 Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson is tackling the problem of Hall County's sudden and significant increase in property tax valuations by meeting with county leaders and assessors, and introducing resolutions in the Nebraska Legislature. 

Friesen serves on several committees including revenue, transportation and telecommunications, performance audit, and streamlined sales and use tax system.

District 34 includes Hamilton, Merrick, Nance and part of Hall County.

