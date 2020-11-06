Sen. Deb Fischer announces virtual staff office hours for Hall, Hamilton counties

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., has announced her staff will host virtual local office hours for constituents in Hall and Hamilton counties Nov. 19.
These office hours serve as an opportunity for constituents to speak directly with Fischer’s staff members to receive help with casework and other issues at the federal level. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, in-person local office hours are not taking place.
Nebraskans should make an appointment for virtual office hours. Josh Jelden, Fischer’s central Nebraska constituent services and outreach representative, will be available to speak with constituents from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19 by video or telephone. Constituents should email Fischer’s office at outreach@fischer.senate.gov to make an appointment on that day.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.