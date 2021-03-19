Sen. Deb Fischer reintroduces HAULS Act

“Nebraska plays an integral role in the U.S. beef production chain as a leading state for commercial cattle slaughter, all cattle on feed, commercial red meat production and livestock cash receipts,” said William H. Rhea III, president of Nebraska Cattlemen.

Rhea said that current federal regulations fail to account for the intricacies involved with hauling live animals.

“The HAULS Act would help mitigate situations where a hauler is forced to choose between compliance with federal law or the health and welfare of the livestock on board,” he said.

Mark McHargue of Central City, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, said the efficient transport of livestock is critical to the agriculture sector and to the welfare of its livestock animals.

“The HAULS Act reflects this common-sense approach by updating oversight of livestock transport to provide flexibility and better reflect the unique challenges that exist in hauling live animals,” McHargue said.

Kristi Block, executive vice president of Nebraska Grain and Feed Association, said Fischer’s legislation “couldn’t be reintroduced at a more needed time.”