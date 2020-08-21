Sen. Deb Fischer talks economy with Central Nebraska leaders

Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., hosted a videoconference call Friday afternoon with Central Nebraska community leaders.
Fischer sought updates on how the communities are doing and information on employment trends, as well as the need for and concerns about federal stimulus money.
Participating in the call were Mayor Roger Steele, Central Community College President Matt Gotschall, and representatives from Aurora, York, Hastings and Sutton.
“The call was very positive,” Gotschall said, “in terms of having the senator ask us about some of the challenges we’re facing, as well as an opportunity to express to her our appreciation for some of the federal support we have, not only for ourselves, but also the community and the students we serve throughout our area.”
Cindy Johnson, Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce president, said conversation focused mainly on the local economy.
“Most of the comments I heard today would suggest that the economy is going better than folks would have anticipated it to be,” she said.
Much of what is being done in the area is related to essential work, Johnson said.
“In Grand Island, our manufacturers, many of our businesses, did not shut down because they were deemed to be essential and needed to be in operation,” she said. “The same is true of any number of businesses in the surrounding area.”
Central Community College has benefited from CARES Act funds and other federal dollars during the pandemic, Gotschall said.
Allocations directly from the U.S. Department of Education were used early on for students negatively affected by COVID.
CCC also has received Department of Education funding for institutional expenses for the shift to remote delivery and for issuing refunds to students for housing due to campus closures.
It also is using federal dollars distributed by the state for retraining those who are unemployed due to the pandemic.
The short-term certificate programs lead to careers in industries in need, such as advanced manufacturing and health care.
The start of the 2020-21 school year also was discussed.
“Most of that was related to how long we’re going to hold our breath until we see if there is a negative impact from opening schools,” Johnson said. “But, by and large, our educators were ready to go back, and people are interested in having a sense of normality again.”
Concerns were raised about a possible next phase of stimulus funding, specifically the liability associated with businesses that have reopened to the public.
“There’s just a general, ‘What’s our responsibility in this day and age of COVID?’” Johnson said.
Area bankers and accountants have expressed concerns about repayment of loans for personal protective equipment that were awarded early in the year, and whether those due dates will be extended or the loans forgiven.
“There’s a lot of confusion about that, so Sen. Fischer asked her Nebraska link to please provide some information out and make sure people have the latest information as to what the timetables are,” Johnson said. “Those could change tomorrow, but at least we would start with something today for what people can be expecting.”
Concerns also were voiced relating to deadlines for CARES Act expenditures.
An example, Johnson said, are the funds for expanding broadband for education.
“A lot of these grant dollars that are available have to be used by the end of the year, and is that realistic when we’re still hindered by a workforce impacted by COVID, and supply chains and product acquisition?” she said. “Recipients want to do the right thing. We don’t want to provide a product or service just to expend those dollars.”
The conversation about stimulus funds was not political, Johnson said.
“I’m very pleased we were able to have this conversation without any of the participants or she or her staff bringing politics into it,” she said. “It was very much, ‘What is happening in your community and how can I, as your representative, carry your messages back and be effective in helping central Nebraska adapt to what we need today?’”