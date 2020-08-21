Sen. Deb Fischer talks economy with Central Nebraska leaders

Area bankers and accountants have expressed concerns about repayment of loans for personal protective equipment that were awarded early in the year, and whether those due dates will be extended or the loans forgiven.

“There’s a lot of confusion about that, so Sen. Fischer asked her Nebraska link to please provide some information out and make sure people have the latest information as to what the timetables are,” Johnson said. “Those could change tomorrow, but at least we would start with something today for what people can be expecting.”

Concerns also were voiced relating to deadlines for CARES Act expenditures.

An example, Johnson said, are the funds for expanding broadband for education.

“A lot of these grant dollars that are available have to be used by the end of the year, and is that realistic when we’re still hindered by a workforce impacted by COVID, and supply chains and product acquisition?” she said. “Recipients want to do the right thing. We don’t want to provide a product or service just to expend those dollars.”

The conversation about stimulus funds was not political, Johnson said.

“I’m very pleased we were able to have this conversation without any of the participants or she or her staff bringing politics into it,” she said. “It was very much, ‘What is happening in your community and how can I, as your representative, carry your messages back and be effective in helping central Nebraska adapt to what we need today?’”