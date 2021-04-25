Sen. Fischer applauds bill helping farmers enter carbon credit markets

“This is obviously a tremendous domestic industry and job creation opportunity if the U.S. is willing to go after it,” he said.

Lush said that lithium, for example, is not presently being mined in the U.S. due to environmental concerns. Instead, he said, it has been imported from foreign countries.

“There are huge environmental concerns but if we want to be self-sufficient and create these industries, as part of addressing climate change, we will have to acknowledge the concerns with domestic mining,” Lush said.

He the U.S. has dealt with tradeoffs before and this is not unlike the issues involved with major infrastructure projects such as the interstate highway system, the network of U.S. railroads and the electric grid system that serve the needs of the American society and our economy.

“If the U.S. is going to be serious about having a major electric vehicle fleet, we have to factor in the trade offs,” Lush said. “That makes carbon sequestration and higher ethanol blends even more important as environment friendly tools.”

Dan McGuire, ACGF policy director, said modern farming practices such as no-till planting systems, cover crops, high tech equipment and water-saving irrigation techniques combine to save fuel, reduce soil erosion and help the environment.