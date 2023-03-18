Early this year, I introduced LB249, a bill to reform and improve the Nebraska Rural Workforce Housing Investment Act, and to send more funding to that program. I am happy to share with you that the bill was voted out of the Business and Labor Committee last week, with six senators in favor and one senator absent from the executive session.

No senator voted against it.

The bill was the result of a lot of work from partners in the community who wanted to see improvements to the program, who my office and I worked with in developing and getting the bill moved forward. All that work meant that the sole group which was initially in opposition to the legislation was able to have their concerns resolved with an amendment which we proposed to the committee.

Additionally last week, my colleague Sen. Teresa Ibach announced that she was designating LB249 as her personal priority bill. With more than 800 bills introduced this year, even in our longer 90-day session, there simply would not be enough time for the legislature to consider every bill, even if the various committees only advanced a few hundred to the whole legislature.

Considering the ongoing filibusters which have been undertaken on even non-controversial legislation, the number of bills which we will have time to debate and vote on is further diminished. While it is by no means a guarantee, a priority designation gives a bill a much better chance of being voted on in a busy year, and prioritized bills are given preference when the Speaker sets the agendas throughout the session.

I am very grateful to Sen. Ibach for designating LB249 a priority, and for her appreciation of how important this legislation has the potential to be for so much of Nebraska.

The current wording of the Rural Workforce Housing Investment Act limits any one nonprofit development organization to $1 million dollars per two-year period. With only a handful of nonprofits in Nebraska dedicated to building workforce housing in rural communities, this was somewhat of a hindrance to the program. LB249 raises that limit to $5 million dollars, as well as removing the limit of one grant per organization per cycle. The bill also somewhat reforms the previous prohibition on “stacking” Rural Workforce Housing Fund dollars with other types of grants and funding. Lastly, it directs $20 million dollars to the fund.

We will see in the coming weeks if there is the time and, to some extent, the good fortune to see LB 249 across the finish line. The ordering of bills on the agendas, the decisions of the appropriations committee and, later, the whole legislature, and the promises of continued filibusters against every single bill regardless of content or topic will all determine if this bill is successful.

As always, please don’t hesitate to contact me or my office if you have any questions or concerns about legislation in Nebraska. My email is tbriese@leg.ne.gov and my office phone is 402-471-2631. I always enjoy hearing from my constituents. When calling or writing, be sure to let my staff and me know where you’re from in the 41st district, as messages and emails from constituents always take top priority for me.