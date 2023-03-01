The week of Feb. 13, the Nebraska Legislature ended all-day hearings and began holding floor debate in the morning and hearings in the afternoon.

Several appointments held up legislative proceedings for a few days, until Friday, when we were able to advance several bills which had little to no opposition. These were all bills which were voted out of committee early, and therefore were high up on the list of bills, so they were heard in the order in which they appeared on the worksheet.

And as I mentioned, committees continued with hearings and voting on bills. I am glad to report that two of my bills were voted out of the Government, Military, and Veterans Affairs Committee.

The first bill voted out was LB143, a bill to provide for year-round Daylight Saving Time. This bill is a re-introduction of a bill which I brought in 2021, and which was advanced on the first round of voting by a margin of 40 votes in favor to three votes against in 2022. Unfortunately, we ran out of time to hear many good bills last year, so despite having a priority that bill did not pass. In the meantime, dozens of other states have seen year-round Daylight Saving Time legislation introduced, and legislation passed in another three states.

The total is now 19 states with such legislation passed, including our neighbors in Colorado and Wyoming. As this trend continues, my goal will be to see that Nebraska does not fall behind others, with Nebraskans left changing our clocks twice a year when others have moved beyond that outdated practice. My bill would not take effect until three neighboring states passed similar legislation, and until the federal government passed enabling legislation.

The second bill which was voted out was LR14CA, a proposed constitutional amendment to allow for the recall of constitutional officers in Nebraska. Under current state law, voters can collect signatures for an election to recall almost every local elected official in order to remove them from office. This list includes mayors, city council members, school board members, NRD board members, and more.

But there is no measure for removing state senators, governors, state treasurers, attorneys general, auditors or secretaries of state, aside from impeachment for breaking the law while in office. There are many possible scenarios in which the voters may want someone out of office when their behavior, while falling short of illegal, may not be what that constituency wants from an elected leader.

This bill is not about anyone in particular, and it is also similar to a bill which I have brought in the past. It is not something which I think would be used often, but I have always been a strong believer in the power of our second house. The right of the people to have a strong say in their government is, in many other ways, recognized in our state constitution. I believe this provision should be too. If this legislation were to pass, it would appear as a question on the ballot for the approval of the people during the fall 2024 election.

As always, please don’t hesitate to contact me or my office if you have any questions or concerns about legislation in Nebraska. My email is tbriese@leg.ne.gov and my office phone is 402-471-2631. I always enjoy hearing from my constituents. When calling or writing, be sure to let my staff and me know where you’re from in the 41st district, as messages and emails from constituents always take top priority for me.