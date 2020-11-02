Senior Citizens Industries meal program named an 'essential service'

The Senior Citizens Industries meal program is an “essential service.”
The program, overseen by Midlands Area Agency on Aging, meets all of the federal guidelines for designation as an essential service during the pandemic.
“If the state ever did go into a lockdown, or people were told to stay home, we would be able to continue to provide meals for home delivery …,” said Casey Muzic, MAAA executive director.
Hall County Commissioners emphasized the importance of the program by voting to support the designation.
Hall County Commission Chair Pam Lancaster, who also serves on the agency’s board of directors, said some confusion exists with the agency’s two programs: meals and transportation.
Hall County facilitates MAAA funds and grants for the agency’s meals program, just as the city of Grand Island does for agency’s transportation program.
The city had decided initially transportation was not an essential service, but soon reversed that decision, Lancaster said.
“Since Hall County actually is responsible for senior services and we carry out that responsibility, we would like the assurance that Hall County agrees with us that we’re an essential service,” she said. “We provide meals for over 300 people vulnerable people a day. Some are obviously more able to get around than others, but in general that’s a vulnerable population.”
Hall County does not have the authority to make the official designation, but commissioners Tuesday were able to vote in support of it.
For MAAA’s senior centers, the “essential service” designation comes from the federal government, Muzic said.
“The state in particular doesn’t necessarily have a designation for essential workers for senior centers,” she said, “but the federal government does, so we used that as our designation as an essential worker in our senior centers.”
Midlands Area Agency on Aging serves Hall, Adams, Clay, Hamilton, Howard, Merrick, Nuckolls and Webster counties.
Federal and state funds for senior programs go from MAAA to the counties to agencies such as Senior Citizens Industries in Hall County.
The Hall County agency also oversees Grand Generation Center, the Handi-Bus transportation program, Meals on Wheels, Adult Day Care and satellite senior centers in Wood River, Cairo and Doniphan.
Due to the pandemic, participation in MAAA meal programs has increased.
MAAA provided roughly 15,000 meals to the eight-county area in September, Muzic said.
“I think it gives people, especially the congregate people, an opportunity to get out of the house, even though they’re not going into a building,” she said, “and an opportunity to see somebody they know and a friendly face, and have a warm meal.”
County senior centers have been closed to the public out of caution to ensure seniors are not exposed to the coronavirus.
“We wouldn’t be able to provide a safe environment for them if they were coming into the senior center every day,” she said. “So we’ve transitioned to home-delivered meals.”
Deliveries are done in a safe manner. A delivery person knocks on the door and walks away, leaving the meal at the door.
“We make sure they’re able to get the meal because it is also a safety check,” Muzic said.
MAAA also does drive-thru meals at every location.
Seniors come into the parking lot and a bagged warm meal is placed in the backseat to limit interaction.
To be able to do the drive-thru meals, MAAA had to be approved by both the state and federal governments, Muzic said.
MAAA also has received CARES Act funding for its county senior centers.
“We do have additional funding for meals,” Muzic said, “which has been very helpful to be able to either provide additional meals on the weekends or the grocery bags (program) we help with and participate in.”
For more information on programs and services available from Midlands Area Agency on Aging and its county senior centers, visit www.midlandareaagencyonaging.org/.
