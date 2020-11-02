Senior Citizens Industries meal program named an 'essential service'

County senior centers have been closed to the public out of caution to ensure seniors are not exposed to the coronavirus.

“We wouldn’t be able to provide a safe environment for them if they were coming into the senior center every day,” she said. “So we’ve transitioned to home-delivered meals.”

Deliveries are done in a safe manner. A delivery person knocks on the door and walks away, leaving the meal at the door.

“We make sure they’re able to get the meal because it is also a safety check,” Muzic said.

MAAA also does drive-thru meals at every location.

Seniors come into the parking lot and a bagged warm meal is placed in the backseat to limit interaction.

To be able to do the drive-thru meals, MAAA had to be approved by both the state and federal governments, Muzic said.

MAAA also has received CARES Act funding for its county senior centers.

“We do have additional funding for meals,” Muzic said, “which has been very helpful to be able to either provide additional meals on the weekends or the grocery bags (program) we help with and participate in.”

For more information on programs and services available from Midlands Area Agency on Aging and its county senior centers, visit www.midlandareaagencyonaging.org/.

