Senior Living at Prairie Commons

Types of positions include nursing, culinary and a variety of leadership opportunities, with many opportunities for career growth and development. They estimate the average wages falling within the $23 per hour range and in general between $13 to $50 per hour, based on the position.

Founded and based out of Lincoln since 1886, Tabitha is a purpose-based, not-for-profit business.

“We all have someone in our lives, who all we want is the best for them — for their entire lives,” said Hinrichs. “We need to lift up and honor the people we love, especially as they get older.”

She said that at Tabitha, they care for and about seniors.

“We think big about what we can do to enhance their lives,” Hinrichs said. “To find the gaps and fulfill them in visionary ways. Each of us has a fire in our hearts for something. Yet sometimes as we age, we have more questions than answers about life’s journey causing us to lose sight of our purpose and the feeling of joy. Tabitha is your answer for senior care. We are fearless in the pursuit of what sets seniors’ souls on fire.”

‘Bold and innovative’

She said Tabitha is committed to “being bold and innovative to ensure we do our part in bringing joy to life.”