Senior Living at Prairie Commons

Groundbreaking took place Thursday morning at Prairie Commons south of Grand Island for the new 200,000-square-foot Tabitha Senior Living Community. This estimated $51 million project will celebrate its grand opening in the fall of 2022.
Tabitha President and CEO Christie Hinrichs said the new Senior Living Community named Tabitha at Prairie Commons will extend Tabitha’s continuum of care, in addition to its successful home health care and hospice services provided in the comfort and convenience of seniors’ homes.
That continuum of care includes:
- Senior apartments (81) (for independent seniors)
- Assisted living apartments/suites (20)
- Memory care (20)
- Long-term/skilled nursing (36)
- Rehabilitation (for those recovering after and illness, accident or planned surgery), which can be approached with a short stay and the support of skilled nursing or as an outpatient.
“The ability to age in place is a highly desirable option for older adults,” said Hinrichs. “We are excited to make valuable resources available to support older adults and their families.”
She said this initiative will be supported by experts who live, work and are an active part of the Grand Island area.
“Intentional neighboring — building a community within a community” is how Hinrichs describes it.
Ideal location
Research surrounding the project found that Grand Island is an ideal location for this type of community, with easy access to the community and the surrounding areas. Tabitha at Prairie Commons sits adjacent to the Grand Island Regional Medical Center and Prairie Commons Medical Offices.
The Grand Island location also allows Tabitha to extend its senior care resource network and reach others in more underserved rural areas.
Hinrichs said it was a natural step to take as Tabitha has served Grand Island for 25 years, providing home health care and hospice.
They saw the need firsthand for other types and levels of care.
“Tabitha’s philosophy is to go where we are invited,” Hinrichs said. “When communities identify unmet needs and reach out to us to see if we may be able to fill the gaps, we gather critical information, including input by supporters and naysayers, we discern whether we have the capacity and expertise to fulfill needs in an exceptional way.”
She said they receive guidance and support from their well-rounded Tabitha board members who have a wealth of knowledge and experience.
“This expands our ability to empower people to live joyfully and age gratefully,” Hinrichs said.
She said Tabitha is committed to rural Nebraska and finding ways to keep families in the communities in which they’ve lived for their lifetime.
“Our home health care and hospice teams live here and raise their families here,” Hinrichs said. “Grand Island provides a strong anchor for us to support surrounding communities.”
She said the proximity to Grand Island Regional Hospital and the I-80 corridor makes serving seniors very effective for everyone involved.
“We have a long history of innovation and going where others have not gone,” Hinrichs said. “This location seems fitting to continue that legacy.”
Designed with seniors in mind
According to Tabitha, every detail in the new facility is designed with seniors in mind, understanding what is important to them at their stage in life because of its senior care expertise and quality reputation.
Tabitha currently holds a perfect 5-star quality rating from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid across all of its long-term/skilled nursing communities and Hinrichs said they look forward to Tabitha at Prairie Commons achieving the same.
“This community is being built for Grand Island by Grand Island,” she said. “Tabitha knows better than anyone the importance of supporting the local communities that we are invited to serve.”
Hinrichs said that while market studies can provide you data, conversations and relationships provide you with a view of the gaps and how you might be able to fill in those gaps.
She said Prairie Commons is the outcome of a collaboration with local residents, the expertise of Chief Construction, help with financing from Pinnacle Bank and Ziegler, support from Senior Housing Partners combined with the experience of local health care providers, and the consideration of current housing and support service options for seniors currently available.
“The building itself — inside and out — will look and feel like Grand Island, the heart of Nebraska,” Hinrichs said.
‘Core values’
She said Tabitha’s core values travel with them, “regardless of where our feet take us.”
“Not only can Tabitha be relied on for exceptional and consistent quality care, but we provide a culture in which our team members and those we care for and about experience meaningful connections, that is, building relationships rooted in love, with one another and with the greater community, because love matters,” Hinrichs said.
Tabitha will be adding approximately 70 new professional jobs with a direct economic impact of $3 million annually and an indirect impact of approximately $7.5 million annually. The $52 million project will create several construction jobs over the next 18 months stimulating services needed for food, transportation, lodging, clothing, supplies, tools, building materials, and other ancillary services.
Types of positions include nursing, culinary and a variety of leadership opportunities, with many opportunities for career growth and development. They estimate the average wages falling within the $23 per hour range and in general between $13 to $50 per hour, based on the position.
Founded and based out of Lincoln since 1886, Tabitha is a purpose-based, not-for-profit business.
“We all have someone in our lives, who all we want is the best for them — for their entire lives,” said Hinrichs. “We need to lift up and honor the people we love, especially as they get older.”
She said that at Tabitha, they care for and about seniors.
“We think big about what we can do to enhance their lives,” Hinrichs said. “To find the gaps and fulfill them in visionary ways. Each of us has a fire in our hearts for something. Yet sometimes as we age, we have more questions than answers about life’s journey causing us to lose sight of our purpose and the feeling of joy. Tabitha is your answer for senior care. We are fearless in the pursuit of what sets seniors’ souls on fire.”
‘Bold and innovative’
She said Tabitha is committed to “being bold and innovative to ensure we do our part in bringing joy to life.”
Hinrichs said being the answer for seniors means a commitment to being good listeners, good collaborators and good stewards of resources.
“It requires being agile and a willingness to create or re-create solutions as needs change,” she said.
Hinrichs said as medical advances, technology and economics change the world, they also change what is needed from a company like Tabitha.
“Our continuum and experience in both rural and urban communities — where we work with and live next to those whom we may one day care for and about, allows us to anticipate and adjust to meet these changing needs,” she said.
Seniors may begin reserving their apartments/suites now.
For more information, visit: www.tabitha.org.