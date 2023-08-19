Grand Generation Center
Doniphan Senior Center
The center is currently open for indoor dining.
308-385-5308
MONDAY — Polish dog, potato triangles, baked beans, bun for polish dog, orange.
TUESDAY — Fettuccine alfredo with chicken strips, steamed broccoli, garden salad, garlic bread, mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, peas with red onion, cornbread, apple.
THURSDAY — Salmon loaf, baked potato, creamed cabbage, lemon Jell-O with pineapple, bread.
FRIDAY — Pork chop in cream sauce, buttered egg noodles, Harvard beets, frog eye salad, apple crisp dessert.