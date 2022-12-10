 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Senior Menus for the week of Dec. 12

  • 0

Grand Generation Center

Doniphan and Regency

Note: Please CALL THE DAY BEFORE to order dinner

308-385-5308

The center is currently open for indoor dining, with pick-up meals also continuing to be provided.

MONDAY — Scalloped potato and ham casserole, buttered peas, applesauce, muffin, chocolate pudding.

TUESDAY — Fettuccini alfredo and grilled chicken, Italian mix veggies, tossed salad, bread stick, mandarin oranges.

WEDNESDAY — Roast turkey, candied yams, green bean casserole, spice muffin, fresh fruit.

THURSDAY — Breaded pollock, macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, pea salad, fruit cocktail, bread.

People are also reading…

FRIDAY — Salisbury steak, hashbrown casserole, scalloped corn, garden salad, bread.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jennifer Burr, 33

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Jennifer Marie Uldrich-Burr, 33, of Sioux Falls, S.D., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at Avera McKennan …

Grover resigning Grand Island superintendent post

Grover resigning Grand Island superintendent post

Superintendent Tawana Grover will officially submit her resignation Monday, Dec. 12 regular session GIPS Board of Education meeting. If approved by the board, her resignation will be effective January 11, 2023.

Jan Moore, 82

Jan Moore, 82, of Grand Island, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Fallbrook Assisted Living in Lincoln.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

These self-healing robots could revolutionize robotics forever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts