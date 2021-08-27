Seniors have a doggone good time

In addition to detecting drugs, the dogs are useful in tracking, recovering evidence and clearing buildings that may contain dangerous suspects.

The canines help to keep the county safe and help keep drugs out of the county, he said.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Department now has two service dogs for the first time in quite a few years. In running for the sheriff’s job in 2018, Conrad said he would reactivate the canine program. As a deputy, Conrad was a dog handler himself.

The department got Gio about a year and a half ago. That dog is handled by Deputy Draper Sullivan.

The money raised to care for the dogs is appreciated, Conrad said. The canines often suffer mouth injuries. They’re not trained to tear people part, he said. They’re trained to grab hold of people and hold on to them. When dogs get hurt, the Sheriff’s Department has to pay for their medical treatment.

Zeus, a year and a half old, was born in Hungary. He came to the U.S. by plane to Miami.

The Sheriff’s Department purchased the dog from an Iowa man who’s a former Navy SEAL.