Seniors have a doggone good time

Thursday was a special day at the Grand Generation Center, and not just because it was fried chicken day.
Seniors who had assembled for lunch enjoyed getting a look at Zeus, the Hall County Sheriff’s Department’s newest service dog.
Sheriff Rick Conrad and Deputy Merritt Barton, the dog’s handler, fielded quite a few questions from the crowd about the Belgian Malinois.
About 60 people were on hand for the dog program, but that number was expected to grow when it was time to eat.
Fried chicken, served every other Thursday, normally draws about 100 customers, said Sara Sherman, Grand Generation’s activities director.
Conrad was introduced by Pam Lancaster, chair of the Hall County Commission, who announced the beginning of a drive to pay for the care of Zeus and his fellow service dog, Gio.
Fellow Commissioner Gary Quandt kicked off the drive with a $100 donation, Lancaster said, and he will match all contributions up to $2,500. Those donations must be made at the senior center. Quandt did not speak. He was back in the kitchen, where he works.
Later in the day, Quandt said the canine idea came from seniors. Some might ask their grandchildren to contribute to the drive, he said.
Conrad said the dogs are “a great tool for law enforcement.”
In addition to detecting drugs, the dogs are useful in tracking, recovering evidence and clearing buildings that may contain dangerous suspects.
The canines help to keep the county safe and help keep drugs out of the county, he said.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Department now has two service dogs for the first time in quite a few years. In running for the sheriff’s job in 2018, Conrad said he would reactivate the canine program. As a deputy, Conrad was a dog handler himself.
The department got Gio about a year and a half ago. That dog is handled by Deputy Draper Sullivan.
The money raised to care for the dogs is appreciated, Conrad said. The canines often suffer mouth injuries. They’re not trained to tear people part, he said. They’re trained to grab hold of people and hold on to them. When dogs get hurt, the Sheriff’s Department has to pay for their medical treatment.
Zeus, a year and a half old, was born in Hungary. He came to the U.S. by plane to Miami.
The Sheriff’s Department purchased the dog from an Iowa man who’s a former Navy SEAL.
The department paid $10,500 for the dog, $10,000 of which came from JBS. That donation was coordinated by Hall County/Grand Island Crime Stoppers.
Zeus came to Grand Island “green,” Conrad said. If the dog arrived trained, the price would have been higher.
The service dogs possess high energy and a good work ethic, Conrad said. When people see a service dog shaking inside a law enforcement vehicle, some wonder if the dog is scared. The dog isn’t scared, he said. “That dog wants to go to work.”
Conrad said he appreciated the work of Quandt in organizing the program. “And I appreciate him doing this on chicken day, instead of liver and onion day,” Conrad said.
When Conrad was a dog handler, he had a German shepherd. It was a good dog, but Belgian Malinois are “much more athletic,” he said.
In addition to 10 weeks of instruction before going on the job, the dogs and handlers receive six hours of training every Thursday.
“These dogs — we work them hard, we train them hard,” Conrad said.
The goal is to keep the animals sharp.
The department and handlers are dedicated to putting “a good product out on the street,” he said.
Zeus has been trained to detect cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin.
Because of trends in society, Conrad decided not to train the dog in marijuana recognition.