Sergeant, deputy commended for their actions

Earlier this month, Sgt. Josh Moline and Deputy Jeff Schneider of the Hall County Sheriff’s Department received letters of commendation for their work in rescuing an 18-year-old male.

Moline and Schneider pulled the young man out of a vehicle that caught fire two miles north of Alda on Aug. 11.

Moline and Schneider were returning from a trip to Shelton. They had just delivered a vehicle to a deputy who lives in Shelton and were sharing a patrol unit on the trip back to Grand Island.

At about 10:30 p.m., they came upon three 18-year-old males who were walking at Husker Highway and Alda Road. They had been in a 1983 Chevy Chevette that was now parked just off of Husker Highway, partway into a field. The youths were a quarter to a half mile away from the Chevette, Schneider said.

Moline and Schneider stopped and talked to the young people. After checking their IDs, they told them they were free to go, but that they shouldn’t be walking around a road in the dark.

The young people got back in the Chevette and started the vehicle. As they started to head east on Husker Highway, the Chevette was rear-ended by a pickup truck. The force of the collision pushed the Chevette 20 or 30 yards ahead.