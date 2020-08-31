Sergeant, deputy commended for their actions

Earlier this month, Sgt. Josh Moline and Deputy Jeff Schneider of the Hall County Sheriff’s Department received letters of commendation for their work in rescuing an 18-year-old male.
Moline and Schneider pulled the young man out of a vehicle that caught fire two miles north of Alda on Aug. 11.
Moline and Schneider were returning from a trip to Shelton. They had just delivered a vehicle to a deputy who lives in Shelton and were sharing a patrol unit on the trip back to Grand Island.
At about 10:30 p.m., they came upon three 18-year-old males who were walking at Husker Highway and Alda Road. They had been in a 1983 Chevy Chevette that was now parked just off of Husker Highway, partway into a field. The youths were a quarter to a half mile away from the Chevette, Schneider said.
Moline and Schneider stopped and talked to the young people. After checking their IDs, they told them they were free to go, but that they shouldn’t be walking around a road in the dark.
The young people got back in the Chevette and started the vehicle. As they started to head east on Husker Highway, the Chevette was rear-ended by a pickup truck. The force of the collision pushed the Chevette 20 or 30 yards ahead.
As soon as the pickup hit the Chevette, there was an “immediate explosion,” said Schneider, who described it as “a giant fireball.”
Moline and Schneider were back in the patrol vehicle at the time of the impact. They hadn’t yet started driving.
When they arrived at the Chevette, the passenger in the back seat of the car was unconscious. The car was still on fire. The flames were biggest at the left rear side of the car, near the gas tank.
Moline and Schneider tried to pull the right-side door open, but the door wouldn’t move.
Schneider was able to get his arms under the young man and pick him up. “I reached in and grabbed his legs and we pulled him out the window,” Moline said.
The two men placed the young man on the side of the road “and waited for people with better experience in helping people to get there,” Moline said.
When paramedics and firefighters arrived, the firefighters extinguished the car fire.
Three people — the two Chevette passengers and the pickup driver — were transported from the scene by ambulance. None of the injuries was severe.
The driver, who was from Alda, was not transported.
The driver of the pickup was a 29-year-old Shelton man.
The Chevette was totaled. The pickup, a 1996 Chevy K2500, had “pretty serious” front end damage, Schneider said.
Moline is a Lincoln native. He has been with the Sheriff’s Department since 2013. Schneider, a graduate of Northwest High School, joined the department in 2015.
Moline, 30, has a wife and child. Schneider, 28, is single.
Along with two pictures, the Hall County Sheriff’s Department on Aug. 18 posted on Facebook: “We are very proud to present letters of commendation to Sgt. Josh Moline and Deputy Jeff Schneider for their life saving efforts last week during an injury accident. They witnessed a collision that resulted in the gas tank of the vehicle exploding and were able to pull an unconscious passenger from the back seat of the burning interior before it was fully engulfed.”
“We feel like we were in the right place in the right time,” Moline says.
They think that “anybody in our job” would have done the same thing in that situation, Moline said.
“I think it’s just amazing that everyone was all right,” Schneider said, adding that there were no significant injuries. “I think that’s the most important thing.”
There were enough people on hand — witnesses and participants — that they believe someone would have tried to rescue the passenger if they hadn’t been there.
The two men say they were just following instincts.
“When stuff like that happens, it happens pretty quick. There’s not a lot of time to think,” Schneider said. You just react, he said.
Have Moline and Schneider always had those instincts?
“You don’t know until you’re put in a situation to use them,” Moline said.
“I think we were just doing our job,” Schneider said.
