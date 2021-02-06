Seven COVID-19 patients hospitalized in three-county area

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Central District Health Department jurisdiction dropped from 66 last week to 11 this week.
As of Friday, 7.45% of hospital beds in Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties were occupied by COVID patients, compared to 15.58% the week before.
Seven COVID patients were hospitalized in the CDHD area, a drop of 10 since Jan. 27. Back on Nov. 21, 65 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the three-county area,
No COVID patient is on a ventilator in the district. The last time a COVID patient was on a ventilator was Jan. 25.
One person suffered a COVID-related death this week, bringing the total in the three-county area to 133. That person was a Hall County resident.
The risk dial rose this week from 2.1 to 2.3. That number reflects a number of different factors, including the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in the three-county area.
The 14-day case count dropped from 405 last week to 366 this week. The number of new cases this week decreased from 66 to 11.
In the three-county area, the number of positive cases is now at 8,267. Recoveries total 6,283.
As of Wednesday, a total of 2,544 vaccinations have been administered.
By age group, eight vaccines have been given to people 13 to 18, 106 vaccinations have been administered to people 19 to 24, 884 vaccinations have been given to those 25 to 44, 955 have been administered to people 45 to 64 and 591 have been given to those 65 and older.
Statewide, the number of active COVID hospitalizations dropped from 341 to 285 this week.
Throughout Nebraska, there have been 193,069 positive COVID-19 cases.
The number of “people tested: not detected” is 739,990. There have been 2,158,971 total COVID tests in Nebraska and 933,542 people tested.
The 14-day average for total staffed beds is 4,065, a drop of four since last week.
In Nebraska, 300,400 vaccines have been allocated and 221,342 vaccinations have been administered. A total of 158,385 people have received their first dose in the series, and 62,957 have gotten their second dose.
The percentage of the state’s population 16 and older who’ve completed their vaccinations is 4.24% in a state of 1.48 million people.
To register to be vaccinated against COVID-19, visit vaccinate.ne.gov.
If you know of anyone age 90 or older who has not received the first COVID-19 vaccination, call 308-385-5175.