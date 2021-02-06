Seven COVID-19 patients hospitalized in three-county area

By age group, eight vaccines have been given to people 13 to 18, 106 vaccinations have been administered to people 19 to 24, 884 vaccinations have been given to those 25 to 44, 955 have been administered to people 45 to 64 and 591 have been given to those 65 and older.

Statewide, the number of active COVID hospitalizations dropped from 341 to 285 this week.

Throughout Nebraska, there have been 193,069 positive COVID-19 cases.

The number of “people tested: not detected” is 739,990. There have been 2,158,971 total COVID tests in Nebraska and 933,542 people tested.

The 14-day average for total staffed beds is 4,065, a drop of four since last week.

In Nebraska, 300,400 vaccines have been allocated and 221,342 vaccinations have been administered. A total of 158,385 people have received their first dose in the series, and 62,957 have gotten their second dose.

The percentage of the state’s population 16 and older who’ve completed their vaccinations is 4.24% in a state of 1.48 million people.

To register to be vaccinated against COVID-19, visit vaccinate.ne.gov.

If you know of anyone age 90 or older who has not received the first COVID-19 vaccination, call 308-385-5175.

