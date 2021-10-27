Seven teens accused of burglarizing unoccupied Grand Island house

Grand Island Police apprehended seven teenagers, between the age of 14 and 16, after an Oct. 19 burglary of a house at 2407 N. Park Ave.

A resident called GIPD at about 2:15 p.m. after witnessing several juveniles breaking into the residence.

The teens were “skipping class and hanging out," said GIPD Capt. Jim Duering. They had heard that the house was unoccupied, he said.

Nothing was taken, but at least two doors and some ceiling tiles were damaged, Duering said.

Apprehended were three males — two 15 and one 16 — and four females — two 14 and two 15. Officers caught the teenagers on foot.

GIPD still is trying to contact other juveniles who may have been present.

The seven teens were cited on suspiion of multiple offenses, including burglary, criminal mischief and first-degree trespassing.