Severe teacher substitute shortage in Grand Island Public Schools

Grand Island Public Schools roster of substitute teachers has been getting a workout in recent weeks. Coupled with regular staff absences, the district called off school last Friday and this week launched a campaign seeking more substitute teachers.
Kristen Irey, GIPS chief of human capital management, said there is a pool of about 190 substitute teachers from which the district finds teachers. The district had 714 teachers in the school year 2020-21, according to Nebraska Department of Education data.
The issue, while not new, is more pronounced this school year, Irey said.
“I know that last year we did not have as pronounced an issue, but we also didn’t have nearly as many long-term positions that were taken from our existing supply,” she said.
Irey, who has worked for the district since July, said long-term assignments can last a semester or up to a year.
“It’s covering for someone who is out for something that we know about, not just sickness,” she explained, “It could be maternity leave, could be any number of reasons.”
While these absences are relatively easy to plan for, the sheer number of long-term absences has complicated the staffing of classrooms. Typically, Irey said, there are about 10 long-term absences requiring substitute teachers. This year the number has increased to about 20.
“At that point we’re taking from our pool, who would normally be available to substitute on last-minute notice,” she said. “They would log into the system, or we would call them and say, hey, go look in the system, there’s something, we can take it. So we’re already reducing our pool internally.”
Irey said approximately half of the district’s substitute teachers already have accepted assignments.
Circumstances are further complicated by the coronavirus pandemic and a teacher shortage in general, she said.
“It’s multifaceted. If we had any one real issue to address, then we honestly would not be in the level of need that we’re in. We have multiple challenges at the same time, the overall shortage and other issues that we’re facing.”
The district looked at why more potential substitutes haven’t taken assignments with GIPS, including compensation.
“That was the first thing we looked at — are we paying enough? Do we need to shift our actual compensation?” Irey said.
It was determined compensation needed little if any adjustment, she said, calling the current rate of pay “competitive.” According to the GIPS website: “Wage for substitutes with a Nebraska Teaching Certificate or a Full Substitute Certificate or a ‘local substitute’ certificate is $154 per day. Wage for retired Grand Island Public Schools teachers is $162 per day. Long-term pay (10 days or more in the same position) is $164 per day for local substitute certificate substitutes, $192 per day for full certificate substitutes, and $200 per day for retired teacher substitutes. There is an incentive of $155 when a substitute works 85% of available days per pay period. Substitutes will also be awarded $1,035 annually for working 125 days or more.”
The newly unveiled campaign does, however, include a one-time bonus to current substitutes and a bonus for new GIPS substitutes.
Money for more substitutes — and their bonuses — must come from somewhere, Irey said.
“The discretionary bonus being used to retain and attract substitutes is being paid from the general fund,” she said. “GIPS will be cutting expenses in other areas to ensure we are within our approved budget spending and being excellent stewards of the public resources with which we are entrusted.”
A reliable source of substitutes comes from retired teachers; however, there is a waiting period after retirement before a retired teacher can return to the classroom as a substitute. Additionally, Irey estimated 30 to 50 teachers retired last year.
“We have a decent number of teachers who retired and they’re restricted to when they can come back and start,” she said
The district’s level of need includes full-time teachers using what would have otherwise been a lunch hour or planning period to cover a different class. Teachers who pitch in are compensated accordingly, Irey said.
Those willing to pitch in — whether substitute teachers or teachers pulling double-duty — help keep GIPS solid, she said. “They are important. They’re the mortar between the bricks.”
Learn about being a subsitute teacher at GIPS at https://www.gips.org/employment/substitute-teaching/teachers.html
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.