Severe teacher substitute shortage in Grand Island Public Schools

“At that point we’re taking from our pool, who would normally be available to substitute on last-minute notice,” she said. “They would log into the system, or we would call them and say, hey, go look in the system, there’s something, we can take it. So we’re already reducing our pool internally.”

Irey said approximately half of the district’s substitute teachers already have accepted assignments.

Circumstances are further complicated by the coronavirus pandemic and a teacher shortage in general, she said.

“It’s multifaceted. If we had any one real issue to address, then we honestly would not be in the level of need that we’re in. We have multiple challenges at the same time, the overall shortage and other issues that we’re facing.”

The district looked at why more potential substitutes haven’t taken assignments with GIPS, including compensation.

“That was the first thing we looked at — are we paying enough? Do we need to shift our actual compensation?” Irey said.