Severe weather possible for Wednesday night, with rainy holiday weekend likely

With Memorial Day weekend coming up, the Grand Island area could be poised for some severe weather starting tonight, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings.
The weather service said severe thunderstorms are possible this evening as the storms form over the Nebraska and Wyoming border and move east before diving southeast across the NWS Hastings forecast area.
The best chances for storms will be from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.
The storms could bring 1 to 2 inches of rain, with occasional heavier rainfall possible. Winds have the potential to gust to about 75 mph, which could damage trees and local infrastructure, the weather service said.
A rainy forecast
During the Memorial Day weekend, starting Saturday night and into next Tuesday morning, the Grand Island area could receive another 2 to 3 inches of precipitation.
Prior to tonight’s possible storms, it will be mostly sunny with a high near 83. North/northeast wind at 5 to 15 mph will become southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight, some of the forecast storms could produce heavy rainfall. The low will be about 62. Southeast winds will be at 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Thursday’s forecast calls for scattered showers, mainly before 1 p.m. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Winds will be south/southeast at 5 to 15 mph, becoming north/northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday night will be mostly clear with a low of about 49.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 71. There will be isolated showers after 1 a.m. The low will be about 52. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday is forecast to have scattered showers. The high will be near 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
On Saturday night, scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast, then showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. The low will be about 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
The rainy forecast continues Sunday. The high will be near 70. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Sunday night showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm. The low will be about 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
On Memorial Day the forecast calls for scattered showers and thunderstorms with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Crop report
— With chances of heavy precipitation for the week, the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that corn planting was 95% complete, near the 96% last year, but ahead of the five-year average of 89%. Emerged corn was 62%, behind the 74% last year, but near the 59% average.
— Soybeans planted was 85%, near the 87% last year, but ahead of the 66% average. Emerged was 44%, behind the 52% last year, but ahead of the 28% average.
— Winter wheat condition rated 2% very poor, 10% poor, 40% fair, 44% good,and 4% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 28%, ahead of the 20% last year, but behind the 33% average.
— Sorghum planted was 28%, well behind the 52% last year, and behind the 35% average.
— Oats condition rated 3% very poor, 8% poor, 36% fair, 48% good, and 5% excellent. Oats emerged was 94%, ahead of the 90% last year and the 88% average. Headed was 9%, near the 8% both last year and average.
— Dry edible beans planted was 11%, behind the 16% last year, but ahead of the 4% average.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 3% very poor, 8% poor, 52% fair, 33% good and 4% excellent.