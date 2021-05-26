Severe weather possible for Wednesday night, with rainy holiday weekend likely

Thursday’s forecast calls for scattered showers, mainly before 1 p.m. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Winds will be south/southeast at 5 to 15 mph, becoming north/northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday night will be mostly clear with a low of about 49.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 71. There will be isolated showers after 1 a.m. The low will be about 52. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday is forecast to have scattered showers. The high will be near 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

On Saturday night, scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast, then showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. The low will be about 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

The rainy forecast continues Sunday. The high will be near 70. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Sunday night showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm. The low will be about 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

On Memorial Day the forecast calls for scattered showers and thunderstorms with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

