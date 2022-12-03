Sexually transmitted infections increasing in area

The Central District Health Department has seen a significant increase in sexually transmitted infections (STIs) over the past year in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties.

So far this year, 440 STI cases have been reported, which include gonorrhea, syphilis, HIV and chlamydia.

"Currently at Central District, chlamydia remains our highest STI, accounting for over 300 of the 440 case we saw this past year," says a news release. "Chlamydia is a common STI whose symptoms can be mild but can cause permanent damage to a woman’s reproductive system if left untreated."

STIs do not discriminate based on age, race or gender and anyone that is sexually active is at risk for contracting an STI. Over half of the new cases seen in the past year range from ages 15 to 24. "Our goal is to minimize the spread and to increase awareness of the impact STI’s have on the health and wellness in our community," says the news release.

Tips for preventing sexually transmitted infections include:

- Abstinence from sexual activity that spreads STIs.

- Use of condoms (free condom kits are available to the public at CDHD)

- Know your partner and his or her sexual history (avoid social media sites for hookups)

- Get tested even without symptoms if you are sexually active. Make sexual health part of your regular checkups.

"If you’ve tested positive talk to your partner(s) so they can get tested and treated as well. If you test positive you will receive a call from our Disease Contact Investigators that will conduct contact tracing and provide information regarding treatment, partner notification, and referrals if needed. That is the only to stop the spread throughout our community," the news release says.

STI testing is not available at the Health Department but you can find a testing referral page at www.cdhd.ne.gov.

"This year don’t let an STI be the gift that keeps on giving," the release concludes. If you have any questions call CDHD's disease intervention specialists at 308-385-5175.