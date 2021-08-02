Sharing the love: Librarian Fentress fosters lifelong love of reading to all

She added, “I’ve been working with kids since I stopped being a kid myself.”

There is a difference from being a school librarian and a public librarian.

As a public librarian, Fentress interacts with a greater cross section of the community.

“It’s a greater diversity of people in terms of age, background, because it’s a public library,” she said. “Lots of different kinds of people come to the library, and we aim to serve them all.”

There are many duties that come with being a youth and family services librarian.

Fentress oversees the children, youth and teen programming.

Since starting at GIPL in May, she has kept busy.

“It’s been a real learning experience for me,” she said. “By the time I got here, most of the summer had been planned out, but we already knew what the structure would be, when the programs would be, what they would cover.”

Working with the GIPL staff has been “a real privilege,” Fentress said.