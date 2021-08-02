Sharing the love: Librarian Fentress fosters lifelong love of reading to all

Reading can be a lifelong love affair.
Grand Island Public Library’s Laura Fentress fosters literacy among children, adults and families.
Fentress has served as Grand Island’s youth and family services librarian since May. Her master’s degree in library science is from San Jose State University in California.
While receiving her education, she ran a school library program at an elementary school in her San Francisco Bay Area hometown.
“I knew I wanted to be a librarian when I was considering different career paths, and a friend of mine told me, ‘When a librarian takes home work, that means they take home books to read,’” she said. “I thought, I should look into this a little more!”
A librarian’s job is to make information accessible by organizing and helping people find books they love to read and, most importantly, bringing a community together.
“I love all of those things, all of those ideals of librarianship,” Fentress said.
Fentress’s experience running a school library readied her for working with youths.
“I had the best job in the school,” she said. “I got to see all the kids in the school every week. Not just one class. Not just the kids who were in trouble. I saw everybody.”
She added, “I’ve been working with kids since I stopped being a kid myself.”
There is a difference from being a school librarian and a public librarian.
As a public librarian, Fentress interacts with a greater cross section of the community.
“It’s a greater diversity of people in terms of age, background, because it’s a public library,” she said. “Lots of different kinds of people come to the library, and we aim to serve them all.”
There are many duties that come with being a youth and family services librarian.
Fentress oversees the children, youth and teen programming.
Since starting at GIPL in May, she has kept busy.
“It’s been a real learning experience for me,” she said. “By the time I got here, most of the summer had been planned out, but we already knew what the structure would be, when the programs would be, what they would cover.”
Working with the GIPL staff has been “a real privilege,” Fentress said.
“Many of the staff members have been here for several years, or 10 or 20 years, so they know the library really well,” she said. “They know the families who come here. They knew people when they were kids, and now they know their kids.”
To better serve the community and prepare for the future, GIPL is doing a public survey that will serve the library’s five-year strategic plan.
“We want to hear from the community what they want to see from the library, what kind of programs they want to see, what kind of facilities they want to be available, what the library should focus on,” she said. “We really value input from the community.”
The survey can be found in four languages at the library at 1124 W. Second St., and the library’s website — gilibrary.org.
Literacy is not only wonderful, it is critical, Fentress said.
To prepare children, the library has a challenge where parents help kids read 1,000 books by the time the child enters kindergarten.
“The aim of that is to create a love of reading, a love of books, to prepare them for becoming independent readers themselves,” she said, “which provides a foundation for the rest of their education for the rest of their lives.”