Shaun Klee: So many books to choose from

Did you know that the Grand Island Public Library has around 100,000 books in its collection?

And when you include e-books made available through Overdrive and Hoopla there are thousands more!

With the holiday season approaching there are so many books — and other forms of media — to be thankful for, but how do you choose your next great read in a sea of so many options?

For my last column of the year, here are just a few of some of my favorite, standout books of 2022 you may want to give a try.

If you are a fan of Fredrik Backman’s quirky but lovable characters from hits like “A Man Called Ove” or “Britt-Marie Was Here,” then a must-read is “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt.

This debut novel traces the unlikely connection and friendship between a lonely widow and an octopus. When Tova Sullivan’s husband died and her 18-year-old son, Erik, disappears, she began working the night shift at the local aquarium mopping floors and keeping the place spotless. Throughout her shifts, Tova becomes acquainted with Marcellus, the curmudgeonly — and exceptionally smart — giant Pacific octopus housed at the aquarium.

Reclusive and standoffish, Marcellus forms not only a soft spot for Tova, but deduces what actually happened the night Erik vanished. Before it is too late, Marcellus must use every trick available to let Tova know what actually happened to Erik. Told partially from Marcellus’ point of view, “Remarkably Bright Creatures” is such a heartwarming, feel-good and perfectly quirky book that is sure to hit the spot for the holidays.

For mystery fiction fans, another great debut of 2022 was Nina Prose’s “The Maid.” This locked-room mystery is perfect for fans of “Clue” and other classic mysteries.

Hotel maid Molly Gray isn’t quite like everyone else. She struggles with social skills and often misreads people. After her only means of support, her grandmother, passes away, Molly copes with navigating the world alone by giving her all to her job at a high-end hotel, until one day she discovers a wealthy and infamous guest dead in his bed.

Molly’s unusual demeanor makes her a prime suspect for police. Now Molly, along with friends she never knew she had, has to work to prove her innocence, and figure out what really happened to the victim and find the real murderer before they strike again.

Another great debut novel released this year was “The Violin Conspiracy” by Brendan Slocumb, perfect for fans of suspense and thriller novels. The story follows a Black classical musician whose heirloom violin is stolen on the eve of a prestigious international music competition.

Roy McMillian grew up in a poor household, and wanted nothing more than to be able to play his beloved violin. And while he dreams of pursuing a career in classical music, his mother thinks Roy needs to get a “real” job … until they discover his great-grandfather’s old violin is actually a priceless, long-lost Stradivarius.

Roy’s talent and priceless instrument sweeps him into the world of classical music competitions, but also brings about unwanted attention from ownership claims to the instrument and those, including his own mother, who want to stop him from achieving his dreams.

With the pressure rising and the odds against him, can Roy track down his violin and win his competition?

These were just a few of the many great books in our collections. To see what is available stop by the library or browse our catalog at www.gilibrary.tlcdelivers.com. These books are also available digitally through our Overdrive and Hoopla platforms.

And if you need a suggestion of what to read next, our staff is always happy to share their suggestions. Happy reading!