Grand Island Public Schools’ marketing and communications coordinator is resigning.
Jack Sheard said in an email to media Tuesday evening that he will be leaving GIPS at the end of August for “a new opportunity I am excited about.” He will be leaving GIPS to take a position with IdeaBank Marketing in Hastings.
In his eight years as marketing and communications coordinator, Sheard said, he created the marketing department and built “some very strong relationships.”
Sheard, who currently is running for a Ward 1 City Council seat, said he has no plans to leave Grand Island.
