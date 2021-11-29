 Skip to main content
Shed fire Sunday causes slight damage to two Grand Island houses
Shed fire

Firefighters were called to a fire Sunday night at 1417 N. Wheeler Ave.

 Grand Island Volunteer Fire Department, courtesy

A Sunday night fire that began in a utility shed on North Wheeler Avenue damaged a nearby garage, started a house on fire and slightly damaged another house.

The fire began in a utility/garden shed behind 1417 N. Wheeler Ave. When firefighters arrived at about 11:45 p.m., they were met with “heavy fire involvement” in the shed, said Battalion Chief Scott Kuehl.

The fire extended to the garage, which was about 4 feet away. The garage is shared by two households. Built on the property line, the two-stall garage is divided by a center wall.

Four people live in the house, one of whom was home at the time. She was not injured. According to real estate records, the home is owned by Brewer Properties.

The shed and its contents are a total loss. The garage also probably will be a total loss, Kuehl said.

The fire extended to the back of the single-family home. That damage was limited mostly to siding, window trim and gutter damage. Damage to the inside of the house was minimal. A window broke, so some smoke and water got inside.

The fire was so hot that it melted the siding on a home to the north of 1417 N. Wheeler, Kuehl said.

Extinguishing the fire took a little longer than usual because of electrical power line issues, Kuehl said. “Right where the fire started, there was an electric feed from the utility pole to the house that was sparking,” Kuehl said. Firefighters were worried that it would fall on the crew, so they had to change their course of attack.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, but Kuehl said it appeared to be electrical in nature.

jeff.bahr@theindependent.com

