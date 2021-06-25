Shelter from the storm: Central City dome to be a Nebraska ‘first’

Principal architect Troy Keilig of CMBA said their research revealed many of the same benefits Kennedy had found online.

“We got intrigued because they do really work well as a gymnasium,” Keilig said. “We got to looking at it more and thought, ‘this could really work.’”

The end product of hard work and collaboration is to result in a structure designed to be placed on the west side of the school. It would have the capability to withstand winds gusting up to 250 miles per hour. It’s to have room for 2,500 spectators and safely shelter 3,000 in the event of an emergency.

The U.S. Census estimated Central City’s population in 2019 to be 2,903.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It would be an impressive structure regardless, Jensen said.

“It is like the Metrodome you’d see in Minnesota,” he said. “The structure is inflated like a balloon and shotcrete is sprayed to make it a solid structure.”

Kennedy said he also felt some pride having his school district break into uncharted architectural waters.

“We’re going to be the first monolithic dome in the state,” he said.