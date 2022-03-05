 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

Shelton rallies as community sends girls, boys state basketball teams to state

Boys and Girls basketball teams

Shelton High School basketball teams boys and girls are heading to state next week and to celebrate both teams making it to the state tournament parents decided to surprised them with encouraging signs and decorations all around the school.

 Ana Salazar, Kearney Hub

SHELTON — Larry Brannagan jokes that Shelton’s main street might close down when the town’s basketball teams play at state.

For the first time in Shelton Public School’s history, the girls basketball team earned a berth to the state championship after beating Cambridge 42-23 in the D1-5 District final.

And it didn’t stop there for the school.

Shelton High School Girls Basketball team

The Shelton Bulldogs girls basketball team are going to the state tournament for the first time. The team qualified after a 42-23 victory over Cambridge in the D1-5 District final at Holdrege. Pictured are Vinna Garcia, Brianna Simmons, MaKenna Willis, Sidney Gegg, Callee Carman, Alia Gomez, Halie Clark, Mayte Meza, Dru Niemack, Addison Burr, Jett Johnson and Coach Jeff Thober. Not pictured are Emmilly Berglund, Kaycee Tompkin, Justine Pope, Coach Brooke Bly and Coach Scott Willis.

The Shelton boys basketball team claimed their own spot in the state tournament when they defeated Medicine Valley 59-48 in the D2-5 District final. It’s the first time the boys have made it to state since 1995.

Brannagan, the owner of Larry’s Market in Shelton and an avid supporter of Shelton Public Schools, had a suspicion a few years ago that these students might be the ones to take the school to state. The students were active in club basketball and were successful in junior high.

“They are good, hard workers,” Brannagan said. “That helped them along the way.”

Sherry Gangwish, owner of Gangwish Seed Farms and longtime Shelton resident, has a granddaughter who plays for Shelton and her son-in-law, Scott Willis, is the assistant coach for the girls. She was optimistic they would be the team to go all the way.

Shelton High School Boys Basketball team

Shelton High School boys basketball team will be joining the girls at the state basketball tournament next week after the Bulldogs defeated Medicine Valley 59-48 Tuesday night in the D2-5 District Final in Lexington. Pictured are Coach Kent Ropers, Zach Myers, Riley Bombeck, Kellen Gegg, Luke Gillming, Geraldo Romero, Dylan Kenton, Ben Myers, Christian Bly, Ashton Simmons, Quinn Cheney and Coach Will Reutzel. Not pictured Harper Thober, Jamesyn Thober, Coby Reutzel and Will Roe.

“We had high hopes. They have put a lot of time in the summer. They have put in a lot of time off of school time. They are a group of girls that have a common goal and team goal. They work for each other, not necessarily for themselves,” Gangwish explained.

During the final minutes of the girls’ district final, the entire crowd was on their feet waiting for the clock to run out.

“It was pretty surreal. It was just fun. It was a fun atmosphere. Everybody was excited,” Gangwish said.

The school began making tentative plans to have a celebratory send-off for the girls before state, but they were cautiously optimistic that everything could change if the boys claimed their own district title.

“It’s so amazing. The girls were really hoping they would make it when the boys had the chance. ... There are a couple boy-girl siblings (on the teams) that are going to go together,” said Erica Clark, mom of junior Halie Clark.

Blue Vanilla Matcha with Blueberry Boba

Rise & Grind in Gibbon created three signature drinks in honor of the Shelton High School boys and girls basketball team. Both teams won their district titles and will be competing at state Tuesday in Lincoln.

Bulldog pride has exploded in the halls of the high school with posters and basketball decor adorning the walls and ceiling. Parents of the team members came to the school after hours Wednesday to give the building a celebratory makeover.

The excitement for the Shelton team has even spilled into other communities. Rise & Grind in Gibbon has created three signature drinks in honor of the Bulldog basketball teams that will be a permanent part of their menu.

“Shelton is six miles from Gibbon. They are very supportive of our business. Shelton and Gibbon is intertwined with support of youth sports,” said Ryan Pickel, owner of Rise & Grind. Members of the girls team are frequent patrons of the coffee shop, and one of their favorite drinks has been dubbed the Bulldog Latte.

Pickel won’t be able to make it to state but he hopes to livestream the games at Rise & Grind.

Small town dream big sign

Parents of the Shelton High School boys and girls basketball teams went into the school Wednesday evening to decorate the hallways and common areas of the school with encouraging signs for their upcoming games at the state tournament next week.

The school will begin the send-off for the teams at 8 a.m. Monday with a pep rally. At 1:30 p.m., the students will do a tunnel walk through the school’s halls before being led out of town by local law enforcement. Shelton Public Schools will not have school Tuesday through Friday.

Shelton boys are ranked No. 8 in Class D2 and will play St. Mary’s at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast. Shelton girls are ranked No. 4 in Class D1 and will play No. 5 Niobara/Verdigre at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at Lincoln Southwest.

Clark said one of the teams’ mottos has been “one game at a time,” and they continue to have that mentality going into state.

“I’m extremely, extremely proud of the coaches and the kids alike. They have put in a ton of effort this year,” said Shelton activities director Ryan Province. “If they go out there and continue to play the way they have been playing, I think they have a good shot. We have some talented kids.”

