Sheriff, police chief comment on Minneapolis officer’s murder trial

Hall County Sheriff Rick Conrad said doesn’t think it’s proper for members of Congress to make comments during jury trials, which happened Tuesday as jurors deliberated at the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis.

Conrad said he respects the decisions of the court system. The jury receives the evidence and comes up with a verdict. “That’s the way this country works,” he said.

But it bothered him that a member of Congress made strong comments before the verdict.

In the future, he hopes that people in government don’t “speak out during these kind of trials and potentially harm trials. That’s a bad thing,” Conrad said.

When you have to have a judge “come out in court and say” there’s a possibility of an appeal because of ‘something somebody from Congress said,’ I have an issue with that. People need to let the court systems work and keep their mouth shut, period, is my feeling,” he said.

Courts are there for a purpose, Conrad said. There are rules and regulations, “and this jury has come up with a verdict. I’m not in a position to argue it either way.”

But people need to stay out of the process and “let the court systems work,” he said.