Sheriff, police chief comment on Minneapolis officer’s murder trial

Hall County Sheriff Rick Conrad said doesn’t think it’s proper for members of Congress to make comments during jury trials, which happened Tuesday as jurors deliberated at the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis.
Conrad said he respects the decisions of the court system. The jury receives the evidence and comes up with a verdict. “That’s the way this country works,” he said.
But it bothered him that a member of Congress made strong comments before the verdict.
In the future, he hopes that people in government don’t “speak out during these kind of trials and potentially harm trials. That’s a bad thing,” Conrad said.
When you have to have a judge “come out in court and say” there’s a possibility of an appeal because of ‘something somebody from Congress said,’ I have an issue with that. People need to let the court systems work and keep their mouth shut, period, is my feeling,” he said.
Courts are there for a purpose, Conrad said. There are rules and regulations, “and this jury has come up with a verdict. I’m not in a position to argue it either way.”
But people need to stay out of the process and “let the court systems work,” he said.
“I’m not in a position where I can say they made the wrong decision. I wasn’t sitting on that jury. I actually didn’t follow it too closely just because of all the politics I was seeing, and it kind of upsets me,” Conrad said.
But he did see the judge mention the possibility of an appeal because of “statements a congressperson made, which is sad,” he said. “It’s very sad that that would have to happen. That’s not what it’s about.
“Let the judges do their job. Let the lawyers do their jobs. Let the juries do what they’re appointed for and move on,” Conrad said.
He thinks someone “in a high position should know better than to say something that could have tainted the jury. I don’t know if that happened or not.” But a judge felt compelled to say there’s a possibility of appeal “and that bothers me.”
Conrad was asked whether the Sheriff’s Office plans to modify any techniques.
The department is “always training” and follows the standards established by the state, he said.
“We’ve always had mandated trainings, and we follow it by what we’re directed to do,” Conrad said.
Last year, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office purchased a simulator that helps deputies make “split-second decisions” that people in law enforcement have to make, he said.
Hall County commissioners “were kind enough to allow me to spend the money” on the valuable piece of equipment, Conrad said.
The simulator trains people how to respond in stressful situations, and it’s being used, he said. “And on top of that we do the training that the state mandates.”
If deputies feel there’s something else they need, “we get it for them,” Conrad said.
“Training is so important” in law enforcement, he said. “And so we try and stay on top of it.”
The Sheriff’s Office, Grand Island Police Department and State Patrol provide good law enforcement, Conrad said.
The support they receive from area communities “is outstanding,” he said.
As sheriff, he appreciates the response from the community. “And I think our men and women of law enforcement do also,” Conrad said.
Grand Island Police Chief Robert Falldorf said the technique used by Chauvin with George Floyd was not acceptable.
“Obviously, when people viewed that video they understood that it’s definitely an excessive use of force and something that as an agency we would not condone,” Falldorf said. “That’s why we do the training that we do to prevent something from happening such as this.”
Much of the GIPD training deals with de-escalation and “issues such as this,” he said.
“Obviously, this is something that we would not train our officers to do,” Falldorf said.
The Minneapolis case shows “the need for additional training for officers,” he said. He expects that Nebraska legislators are “going to start mandating some additional training for police departments in Nebraska, which is not a bad thing. Additional training is always good.”
Falldorf was not surprised by the verdict in Minneapolis.
“It was the right verdict for the situation due to the unprofessional actions of the officer,” he said
Grand Island police officers have done quite a bit of training “already to deal with issues such as this,” Falldorf said.
The department has implemented a lot of the things that are being recommended “for changes within departments across the United States,” he said.
Either the changes have been implemented or Grand Island Police have the “changes already implemented within our policy,” Falldorf said.
He cited chokeholds as an example.
“We do not train on chokeholds,” Falldorf said. “Any type of chokehold would be banned in our agency unless it’s for deadly force purposes.”