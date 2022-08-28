Sherwin Linton hopes to see some old friends Monday

Sherwin Linton figures he’ll see some old friends Monday when he plays the Nebraska State Fair.

In the early 1970s, the singer-guitarist did two-week stints at the Satellite Supper Club in Grand Island.

In the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s, Linton figures he played more than 100 towns in Nebraska.

“We’ve covered every nook and cranny in Nebraska. But we haven’t been back there for quite a long time now,” Linton said by phone. “And I really miss it, because there is no place like Nebraska.”

The South Dakota native, who now lives in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, is a familiar figure on the Midwest music scene. Now 83 years old, Linton has spent much of his life on the stage.

The old master will perform three times Monday at the Nebraska State Fair with his band, the Cotton Kings. Shows will be at 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Family Fun Zone.

This is his 66th year in the music business.

And oh, by the way, he has never missed a performance. So you can be very confident that he’ll show up.

In 1971, Linton recorded an album at the South Dakota Penitentiary called “No, I’m not Johnny Cash.”

The album went over well with Cash, who invited Linton to join him at some of his shows.

Linton has toured all over the country.

In 1967, he recorded a song called “Cotton King” that “hit the top 10 and No. 1 through a big part of the country,” Linton said.

“In 1986, I had a million-selling Christmas novelty song called ‘Santa Got a DWI,’” he said. It was an anti-drunk driving song.

During his performances, Lincoln does a tribute to Cash. He’ll also perform classic country and 1950s rock ‘n’ roll. Expect to hear the music of Elvis, Marty Robbins, Chuck Berry and Buddy Holly.

In addition to the music, Linton and his wife, Pam, will engage in some comedic byplay. “She’s an excellent singer — a big part of our show,” he said.

The Lintons are joined by three other musicians. “It’s a five-piece band that sounds like seven,” he said.

Linton has fond memories of the Satellite Supper Cub on South Locust Street in Grand Island. His history there began with a two-week engagement in September of 1970, featuring Linton’s band and a vocalist named Cleo Bee. The group was asked to returned more than once.

He chuckles about a rainy night in 1971 when a show was delayed because of a bomb scare. While police checked out the supper club, audience members waited in their cars and then came back inside to see the show. The next day, the marquee read, “Have a Blast, Maybe Even Get Bombed Here.”

Linton made many friends at Fonner Park. Del Rathman, a horse breeder from Wood River, named one of his horses “Sherwin’s Song.”

Linton once told an interviewer that his favorite place to play was the Satellite Supper Club in Grand Island.

During his time at the Grand Island Supper Club, Linton even played children’s matinees on Saturdays. So he hopes that some of the kids who saw him way back when will turn out Monday for old time’s sake.

Linton has no plans to stop performing. Somebody asked him when he plans to retire.

“I can’t retire. I never had a job,” he said.