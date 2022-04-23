 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

Shoemaker Elementary celebrates peers with ‘Bubbles for Autism’

Shoemaker autism awareness ML (3).JPG

Aria Alba Esparza (left) and Angie Alba Neda use the wind to help spread bubbles around the Shoemaker Elementary playground during the Bubbles for Autism event on Friday afternoon.

 Independent/McKenna Lamoree

On a sunny, gusty Friday afternoon, bubbles swiftly swept through the air above Shoemaker Elementary School’s playground.

At this occasion, over 450 students took to the playground blowing bubbles celebrating their friends and recognizing Autism Awareness Month.

Shoemaker autism awareness ML (1).JPG

Shoemaker Elementary students gathered on the playground Friday afternoon to wrap up a month of autism awareness by blowing bubbles. 

Several Grand Island Public Schools campuses have had special events and knowledge-building activities to help students connect with their peers. At Shoemaker, students were shown three age-appropriate videos on autism, plus other activities, culminating in Friday’s kindergarten through fifth-grade bubble blowout.

The videos shared interesting facts and tidbits about autism, including the unique gifts people with autism have, but how they are also so much like their peers.

Shoemaker autism awareness ML (4).JPG

Silas Stanton enjoys his bottle of bubbles during Friday's Bubbles for Autism event at Shoemaker Elementary. 

On the surface, it might seem like fun and games, but Shoemaker School Psychologist Casie Olsen said she’s seen efforts like this week’s make a difference in the classrooms, hallways and beyond.

“We’ve had kids come up during the week to find different adults and just say how much they’re learning about autism. They are even starting to maybe see that some of their classmates have autism, and it just brings a better understanding.”

Shoemaker autism awareness ML (2).JPG

Shoemaker Elementary's Rananva Young waves around her bubble wand during Friday afternoon's Bubbles for Autism event held on the Shoemaker playground. 

Understanding differences in others helps kids know how to better treat each another with kindness.

“A lot of it is bringing awareness to the fact they are a lot alike. Kids with autism, just struggle more in those social interactions,” Olsen said. “But really, they just need somebody that is willing to ask them to play, be kind to them out at recess, making sure they feel included and feel like they belong.”

Autism awareness activities like those at Shoemaker this past week have been going on for four to five years, Olsen guessed. “Our speech pathologist found an idea online and we just kind of rolled with it and made tweaks to it to make it our own.”

Shoemaker autism awareness ML (5)

Caden Hiebner of Shoemaker Elementary participates in Bubbles for Autism, an event put on by the school to spread awareness for autism. 

Like many others, autism awareness activities at Shoemaker were affected by the pandemic.

“We were excited that we could finally do it again,” Olsen said.

jessica.votipka@theindependent.com

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

