Shoemaker Elementary nurse shows love is the best medicine

From what Danielle Quick can remember, she was a bit shy as a little kid at Newell Elementary.

She also remembers spending time at Newell’s nurse’s office.

“I remember her being really nice,” Quick said. “She was someone who I could talk to someone who would listen to me and make me feel better about things. There’s some comfort I think I found from her.”

Now Quick is a school nurse at Grand Island Public School’s Shoemaker Elementary, playing a similar role to those students, helping heal wounds physical and emotional.

“I’ve got some ‘frequent fliers’ that like to come in and chat. A lot of them don’t come from good home. (A school nurse is) someone that they can turn to and feel comfortable with — relax for a little bit before they have to go back to class and learn.”

Shoemaker also has a “Food for Thought” program the school’s social worker spearheads. Quick helps hand out food Thursdays and/or Fridays.

“It’s comforting to know that these kids are going to be fed over the weekend,” she said, adding, “I have some (students) I would just put in my pocket and take home. There are ones that really, really touch your heart.”

Because of Quick’s passion for healing and helping, she was nominated by colleague Nancy Huber to be an honored nurse in the Grand Island Independent.

In her nomination, Huber said Quick “The students and staff really love Danielle as a nurse, friend, confidant and someone who really cares about them. At times her office is so busy that there is a waiting line outside. She takes care of all of us with such patience, care and expertise.”

While Quick is OK with bandages and taking temperatures, she has issues with administering vaccinations, she said. “I don’t like to hurt children. I don’t like to poke them.”

cs, Quick took the role of supporting students who were nervous about getting a shot, since Central District Health Department took on the primary administration role.

She reminds the reluctant students how proud their parents will be that they got vaccinated — and that she is proud of them, too.

“You get them amped up so they’re not nervous and they’re not scared,” Quick said. “Afterwards, you give him a high five and tell them they did awesome. I am so proud of you. And that’s really all it took.”

Quick for a time was a float nurse, serving in many different hospital settings like the Emergency Room and the pediatric unit. She said she gravitated towards helping children, so when the position at Shoemaker opened up about five years ago, she knew she had to apply.

She got the job, and ever since has been connecting with and helping the Shoemaker family – especially the students.

“There are certain kids who just need that little extra love,” she said. “They need that little extra attention and someone to tell them that it’s going to be okay.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

