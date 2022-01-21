 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shoot 4 Life makes donation to Nebraska pro-life causes
top story

Shoot 4 Life makes donation to Nebraska pro-life causes

The officers of Shoot 4 Life presented a check for $2,250 to the Most Rev. Joseph Hanefeldt, bishop of the Grand Island Catholic Diocese, to be used for pro-life causes.

The check was presented Jan. 14 at St. Leo’s Catholic Church.

The funds donated will be used to support pro-life youth contests and a youth bus trip to the March for Life in Washington, D.C.

Shoot 4 Life

The officers of Shoot 4 Life presented a check to the Most Rev. Joseph Hanefeldt, bishop of the Grand Island Catholic Diocese, on Jan. 14. From left are Don Irvine, Hanefeldt, Francis Sindelar and Dennis Beran.

Shoot 4 Life is a sporting clay charity shoot for Nebraska pro-life organizations. Since 2012, the group has donated more than $115,000 to pro-life groups.

The 11th annual shoot will take place Sept. 17 at Heartland Shooting Park.

In addition to thanking the Shoot 4 Life group for its efforts, Hanefeldt addressed members of the Brothers in Christ organization. About 55 men were present.

For information about Shoot 4 Life, call Ray Glaser at 308-390-9993 or visit www.shoot4life.org/home.html.

